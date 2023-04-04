HRE AfterGlow Wheels Reveals How to Easily Outshine the Mighty Porsche 911 GT3 RS

HRE Wheels, home to the “world’s finest custom forged 1-piece, 2-Piece, and 3-piece, as well as CRBN and cast FlowForm wheels for high-performance sports and luxury vehicles,” has a major novelty – and it’s glowing!
Although the automotive industry is quite imaginative, some of its sectors see very little innovation these days. Not because there’s no more room for it, but rather because some of the OEM and aftermarket focus is on something that was invented ages ago – the wheel. As such, while there are numerous OEM and aftermarket wheel producers, the major novelties are often scarce. Sure, you can talk all day long about what already exists, from simpleton steel wheels to forged works of art, and from OEM alloy equipment to space-age carbon fiber dealings. But the freshness of playing with the circular stuff that makes the world go round has apparently subsided.
Sure, there are various efforts to spice up the joint – like Forgiato Designs’ recent introduction of a Hi-riser-like ‘SlantLip’ feature on its Trimestre wheels in 24- or 26-inch guise. But those are mere exceptions in a sea of creations that span just about everything – although that does not mean we are trying to cast them aside. On the contrary, we feel that a well-selected aftermarket wheel can always enhance the appearance of any vehicle, even of quirky behemoths like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury super-SUV behemoth – which is as posh as a gold-covered cathedral, but will never win any beauty pageants.
Anyway, surprise, surprise. There is still something that can be done – and hopefully, this idea will not make traditionalists start running amock crying their undying outrage for all eternity. As such, after we have seen door puddle lights, illuminated radiator grilles, and other LED-infused contraptions, now it is time to meet with HRE Wheels and their latest vision, called ‘AfterGlow.’ It is dubbed as the “latest development in revolutionary wheel technology, (…) a cutting-edge high-performance technology that takes aerodynamic light to a whole new level.”
According to the aftermarket wheel specialist, the core idea has to do with their proprietary Photonic Holographic Aero Kinetic Emission, which is very high-tech talk to any nonprofessional, as it speaks of “light beam casting and particle suspension.” It sounds like a Hollywood blockbuster, indeed, but it seems that there are “holographic elements” for a decidedly futuristic look, plus a “carefully crafted graphic shape and utter lack of density” that helps the wheel achieve the lowest possible airflow disturbance, thus “maximizing braking performance, fuel efficiency, high-speed stability and maybe, just maybe, even more.”
Of course, you need to see it in action to believe it, not just hear the folks over at HRE that it is available as a fully-customizable set piece – from monochromatic looks to bold, neon-like color schemes that will help anyone stand out in any crowds, even the alien ones. Unfortunately, the company does not have a video to accompany the release. Instead, we need to contend with observing how even the mighty 992-series Porsche 911 GT3 RS can sometimes get outshined… by its wheels! Now, hopefully, a cool behind-the-scenes making-of video feature is just around the corner to see the science behind the ritzy ‘AeroGlow’ stuff. Yes, we know we’re acting all geeky right now. But we can’t help it!
