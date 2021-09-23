Gorgeous Tiny Home With a Rustic Touch Brings Back the Charm of Family Dinners

Tiny homes come in all shapes and sizes. The longer ones, like the new Casuarina 9.0, offer the advantage of separate rooms. No matter how clever an interior configuration is, sometimes you just the want the privacy of a separate space. With a welcoming kitchen and plenty of storage space, this gorgeous tiny home is perfect for a small family.
The longest house designed by Aussie Tiny Houses is built on a 9-meter (29.5 feet) tri axle trailer, with electric brakes on all wheels and four stabilizing legs. What makes it feel like home, right from the start, is the enclosed, ground-level bedroom that can be fitted with a Queen or double-size bed.
The sliding window and awning window allow plenty of natural light and, in the evenings, ceiling downlight creates a cozy atmosphere.
Another asset of the Casuarina is the 1.5-meter (4.9 feet) wide bathroom, which includes a vanity and a washing machine, besides the toilet and the shower, with enough room left for storage and shelves. Its clever placement at the center of the house makes it easily accessible from all other living areas.
If you’re one of those people who feel that a home is not a home without a proper kitchen, then this tiny home is meant for you. We rarely get to see such a well-equipped tiny kitchen, with enough space for overhead cabinets, a full-height fridge, a full-height pull-out pantry, and a generous bench space. The stainless steel built-in oven, cooktop with two burners, and sink, are seamlessly integrated into the kitchen space, inundated by light, thanks to the large windows.
For more storage, the Casuarina 9.0 is designed with double built-in wardrobes and a storage loft above the bathroom, perfect for suitcases and bigger boxes. Carefully designed to be not just a beautiful home, but a long-term one, Casuarina also features waterproof vinyl floor boards and Colorbond steel roof and wall cladding.
Like all of the brand’s models, it can be customized with a wide range of optional upgrades, from structural features to additional kitchen appliances. Pricing for the Casuarina 9.0 starts at almost $68,000 (93,900 AUD).
