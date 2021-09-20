Nature-Inspired Norwegian Tiny Home on Wheels Looks Like the Perfect Haven

Tiny homes on wheels are slowly but surely conquering the hearts of more and more people all over the world as a simple and sustainable travel and/or living alternative. Nobody could create the perfect tiny home better than a brand from one of the Nordic countries, where minimalistic design became an art.
Whether you want the freedom to travel or just the peace of mind that living in an affordable, eco-friendly dwelling brings, a tiny house on wheels is one of the best options. Some tiny houses are not tiny at all, others are built with almost all the features of a conventional house, but the model we are talking about here is as natural and sustainable as possible, from its compact size, to the ingenious features.
Norwegian brand Norske Mikrohus specializes in tiny homes with a clean, minimalistic design. Its latest offering, called Rast, is a beautiful home meant to blend perfectly with nature, both in terms of appearance and sustainability. With a total surface of only 174 square feet (16.1 square meters), this is the brand’s smallest model, which can accommodate up to four people.
What stands out immediately about Rast, other than its size, is the extremely clean look and the wooden build. With cladding made from locally-sourced timber, the house is covered with birch veneer on the inside. David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, founders of the Oslo-based company, told Dwell that they wanted to create a tiny home that would be lightweight enough to be able to access even remote areas, which is why they chose wood.
On the other hand, as tiny and lightweight as it is, Rast was also designed to withstand the harsh weather conditions in Norway. The exterior spruce is water-resistant, the roof is sturdy enough for heavy snow, and the walls are insulated with a mix of wool, glass and aluminum. Despite its dimensions, the house boasts large windows, that welcome plenty of natural light.
Inside, it’s all about functionality and a practical design: the living room sofa converts into a double bed at night, and the foldable table takes as little space as possible. There’s also a secondary sleeping area, with bunk beds and a small pull-out table. Almost all the built-in furniture pieces have integrated storage drawers. The wooden kitchen is even equipped with a compact dishwasher, and the bathroom features a large window.
A beautiful example of sustainable design, Rast is the perfect reflection of the minimalistic Nordic style.
