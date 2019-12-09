autoevolution

Tesla House Concept Looks Sleek, Shows "Puzzle" Garage

9 Dec 2019, 12:26 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
While the debate on the design of the Tesla Cybertruck continues to keep the Internet on its toes, the Palo Alto automaker is enjoying extra exposure. For instance, Tesla's philosophy is now being applied to various fields where the company is not active, with these efforts coming from independent artists who render dreams such as the Tesla House we have here.
3 photos
Tesla Cyber Trailer ConceptTesla House Concept
We're looking at a minimalist structure that features angular design, while large glass areas dominate the house. Of course, such a building would involve uber-modern materials and techniques, which should limit one's worries about thermal efficiency or privacy, for that matter.

The first level of the house is shaped in a way that makes one think of a puzzle garage, as it is shaped in a way that allows it to perfectly accommodate a Cybertruck. And you can expect this kind of proposal to include a solid charging infrastructure in its plans.

The living-space adventure we have here comes from Alexander Nerovnya, a Russian architect who shares his vision with the world via Instagram.

"From the standpoint of modern extreme minimalism, coupled with a touch of the 80's industrial design aesthetic, the look of the Tesla truck actually makes sense. Where Tesla uses shockingly simple shapes to design machines for the future, we at Alex Nerovnya Architecture use similar tools to visualize what might be just around the corner for architecture," the artist explains in the post portraying the structure.

Those of you who find this kind of design philosophy appealing should also check out the second Instagram post below, which sees the design master introducing a Tesla CyberTrailer, whose design is not unlike that of the house mentioned above.

And if the Tesla House, with the said garage solution, seems extreme, you should check out the Russian architect's proposal for rebuilding the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris - you'll find this in the third and fourth Instag posts below.

Following the fire that ruined an important part of the cathedral, Nerovnya came up with a solution involving a glass roof. This was submitted as part of a competition the French authorities launched in order to rebuild Notre-Dame.

"When the architectural competition for the reconstruction of Notre Dame takes place, the roof will be glass. The interior, as it should be in the Gothic Cathedral will be dark. The stained glass Windows weren't damaged," the artist mentions in the second Instagram post below.

No winner has been selected yet, and while French president Emmanuel Macron has vowed to complete the restoration in five years, nothing seems certain at the moment.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

By now we've all seen and extensively discussed the new Tesla truck design. Some were curious and excited, others - sceptical and even annoyed. From the standpoint of modern extreme minimalism, coupled with a touch of the 80's industrial design aesthetic, the look of the Tesla truck actually makes sense. A giant discussion across the internet, thousands of articles (and memes, lest we forget) prove that these ideas could spell a new age in automotive design. Where Tesla uses shockingly simple shapes to design machines for the future, we at Alex Nerovnya Architecture use similar tools to visualize what might be just around the corner for architecture. We'd love to hear your opinion on the topic. Do you like the new Tesla? Do you see yourself getting accustomed to this design after decades of driving cars with soft curves and rounded angles? Let us know in the comments below. #architecture#architect#design

A post shared by Alexander Nerovnya (@alex_nerovnya) on Dec 6, 2019 at 11:16am PST



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Friends. After analyzing the previous publications, we conclude. When the architectural competition for the reconstruction of Notre Dame takes place, the roof will be glass. The interior, as it should be in the Gothic Cathedral will be dark. The stained glass Windows weren't damaged. Thank you for your activity. Let's preserve and improve a story together. Paris is waiting for a new diamond, designed to emphasize the millennial beauty. by @alex_nerovnya. @architecture_hunter @allofrenders @allofarchitecture @designboom @arqsketch @renderlovers @morpholio @adesignersmind @tentree @archdose @norge @autodesk @coronarenderer @houses @buildingswow @onlyforluxury @epicworldpix @render.vis_realestate @highclass_homes @renderbox.magazine @archdaily @canonru @instarender @d.signers @architecturedose @archdigest @next_top_architects @boss_homes @architect_need @artsytecture @restless.arch @archilovers @wacommunity @architectureoskar @render_contest @vogueliving @modern.architect @architecturenow @locarl @globalspaces @wildernessnation @awesomelife.style @timeouthomes @modernhepcat @haroldmag @theprotraveler @creativefields @travelerstodolist @living_hotels @dreamlixurytraveler @venture_easy @mowellens @camplifecoffee @architectureinteriors @archlook.ir @folksouls @trawelawesome @travacs @designwanted @hezzahtrawel @amazingtravelof @nature.tome @kings_shots @aframefever @worldstip @bocadolobo @piclab @effects @exceptional_pictures @the.beachman.life @natgeoit @igworld_global @pietrogiovannigamba @ourplanetdaily @norgerundt @travelses @fancy.homes @mimaribilgiler @architectanddesign @outside_project @openairarchitecture @interiorselfie @myluxguide @pclimd @studioantonini @_archidesignhome_. #notredamedeparis#notredame#paris#france#notredameparis #3dsmax #3d #photoshopcc #Photoshop#archviz#norway#norge#stavanger#stavangerøst#render#corona#coronarenderer#renderlegion#architecture#design#allofrenders#allofarchitecture#cg#cgartist#cgwork#cgworld#marhi

A post shared by Alexander Nerovnya (@alex_nerovnya) on Apr 25, 2019 at 11:32am PDT


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our team has developed a proposal for the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris by @alex_nerovnya. @architecture_hunter @allofrenders @allofarchitecture @designboom @arqsketch @renderlovers @morpholio @adesignersmind @tentree @archdose @norge @autodesk @coronarenderer @houses @buildingswow @onlyforluxury @epicworldpix @render.vis_realestate @highclass_homes @renderbox.magazine @archdaily @canonru @instarender @d.signers @architecturedose @archdigest @next_top_architects @boss_homes @architect_need @artsytecture @restless.arch @archilovers @wacommunity @architectureoskar @render_contest @vogueliving @modern.architect @architecturenow @locarl @globalspaces @wildernessnation @awesomelife.style @timeouthomes @modernhepcat @haroldmag @theprotraveler @creativefields @travelerstodolist @living_hotels @dreamlixurytraveler @venture_easy @mowellens @camplifecoffee @architectureinteriors @archlook.ir @folksouls @trawelawesome @travacs @designwanted @hezzahtrawel @amazingtravelof @nature.tome @kings_shots @aframefever @worldstip @bocadolobo @piclab @effects @exceptional_pictures @the.beachman.life @natgeoit @igworld_global @pietrogiovannigamba @ourplanetdaily @norgerundt @travelses @fancy.homes @mimaribilgiler @architectanddesign @outside_project @openairarchitecture @interiorselfie @myluxguide @pclimd @studioantonini @_archidesignhome_. #notredamedeparis#notredame#paris#france#notredameparis #3dsmax #3d #photoshopcc #Photoshop#archviz#norway#norge#stavanger#stavangerøst#render#corona#coronarenderer#renderlegion#architecture#design#allofrenders#allofarchitecture#cg#cgartist#cgwork#cgworld#marhi

A post shared by Alexander Nerovnya (@alex_nerovnya) on Apr 18, 2019 at 6:47am PDT

Tesla Tesla Motors Tesla Cybertruck House pic of the day speed shot
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Get Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul TruckGet Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul Truck
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Franck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still GaudyFranck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still Gaudy
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Say Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying PorscheSay Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying Porsche
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Vida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas StationVida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas Station
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Richard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless ParadoxRichard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless Paradox
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS CybertruckTESLA MOTORS Cybertruck Fullsize PickupTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day