Tesla House Concept Looks Sleek, Shows "Puzzle" Garage

The first level of the house is shaped in a way that makes one think of a puzzle garage, as it is shaped in a way that allows it to perfectly accommodate a Cybertruck. And you can expect this kind of proposal to include a solid charging infrastructure in its plans.
The living-space adventure we have here comes from Alexander Nerovnya, a Russian architect who shares his vision with the world via Instagram.
"From the standpoint of modern extreme minimalism, coupled with a touch of the 80's industrial design aesthetic, the look of the Tesla truck actually makes sense. Where Tesla uses shockingly simple shapes to design machines for the future, we at Alex Nerovnya Architecture use similar tools to visualize what might be just around the corner for architecture," the artist explains in the post portraying the structure.
Those of you who find this kind of design philosophy appealing should also check out the second Instagram post below, which sees the design master introducing a Tesla CyberTrailer, whose design is not unlike that of the house mentioned above.
And if the Tesla House, with the said garage solution, seems extreme, you should check out the Russian architect's proposal for rebuilding the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris - you'll find this in the third and fourth Instag posts below.
Following the fire that ruined an important part of the cathedral, Nerovnya came up with a solution involving a glass roof. This was submitted as part of a competition the French authorities launched in order to rebuild Notre-Dame.
"When the architectural competition for the reconstruction of Notre Dame takes place, the roof will be glass. The interior, as it should be in the Gothic Cathedral will be dark. The stained glass Windows weren't damaged," the artist mentions in the second Instagram post below.
No winner has been selected yet, and while French president Emmanuel Macron has vowed to complete the restoration in five years, nothing seems certain at the moment.
By now we've all seen and extensively discussed the new Tesla truck design. Some were curious and excited, others - sceptical and even annoyed. From the standpoint of modern extreme minimalism, coupled with a touch of the 80's industrial design aesthetic, the look of the Tesla truck actually makes sense. A giant discussion across the internet, thousands of articles (and memes, lest we forget) prove that these ideas could spell a new age in automotive design. Where Tesla uses shockingly simple shapes to design machines for the future, we at Alex Nerovnya Architecture use similar tools to visualize what might be just around the corner for architecture.
Friends. After analyzing the previous publications, we conclude. When the architectural competition for the reconstruction of Notre Dame takes place, the roof will be glass. The interior, as it should be in the Gothic Cathedral will be dark. The stained glass Windows weren't damaged. Thank you for your activity. Let's preserve and improve a story together. Paris is waiting for a new diamond, designed to emphasize the millennial beauty.
Our team has developed a proposal for the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris by @alex_nerovnya.