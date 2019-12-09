Tesla House Concept Looks Sleek, Shows "Puzzle" Garage

View this post on Instagram

By now we've all seen and extensively discussed the new Tesla truck design. Some were curious and excited, others - sceptical and even annoyed. From the standpoint of modern extreme minimalism, coupled with a touch of the 80's industrial design aesthetic, the look of the Tesla truck actually makes sense. A giant discussion across the internet, thousands of articles (and memes, lest we forget) prove that these ideas could spell a new age in automotive design. Where Tesla uses shockingly simple shapes to design machines for the future, we at Alex Nerovnya Architecture use similar tools to visualize what might be just around the corner for architecture. We'd love to hear your opinion on the topic. Do you like the new Tesla? Do you see yourself getting accustomed to this design after decades of driving cars with soft curves and rounded angles? Let us know in the comments below. #architecture#architect#design

