Unique Design Details Make This Two-Loft Tiny Remarkably Sophisticated

Can a rustic wooden cabin be ultra-modern and elegant at the same time? Berghaus, a tiny house builder in Germany, is an expert in that. All Berghaus designs, starting with the gorgeous Dufour, mix a functional and durable structure with refined, unexpected features. The result? A tiny home that looks traditional on the outside but is filled with contemporary luxuries on the inside.
The folks at Berghaus like to name their design after famous mountains, such as Dufour, the highest peak in Switzerland. What's the connection between that and a tiny house? Well, the Dufour is considerably bigger and more spacious than the other models in the Berghaus range. It's actually available in three sizes, two of which feature two loft bedrooms with separate staircases.
The largest version of the Dufour boasts a usable length of 7.8 meters (25.5 feet), a lot bigger than the basic version with 6.6 meters (21.6 feet) in length. The most significant difference between the two is the addition of a second loft bedroom that makes the Dufour 780 a perfect family home or a great vacation rental.
Other than its size, the Dufour home on wheels stands out due to several other unique characteristics. One of them makes this design instantly recognizable and stylish. This is the oversized circular window in the living area, on the main floor. This nautical-inspired detail instantly elevates the look of this wooden cabin that would otherwise look rustic in a conventional way.
Another feature that draws attention is the atypical, asymmetrical staircase that also makes the interior of Dufour look ultra-modern. The designers at Berghaus avoided the bulky look of a split staircase and also managed to save as much space as possible.
One of the loft bedrooms is accessed via a solid staircase with a built-in wardrobe. At the same time, the other one connects to the main floor via wooden steps built on a metallic structure. This asymmetrical design is rarely seen in tiny houses and adds to the modern sophistication of the entire house, creating visual interest.
The skylight is another unexpected luxury. The Dufour was designed with an abundance of cleverly-placed windows throughout. The skylight in the main loft bedrooms adds even more natural light to this particular spot. Those who want to take things to the next level can even opt for a second skylight. This is one of the extras available for the Dufour tiny, together with a fireplace, a TV, a bathtub, and additional bed construction. All of these would genuinely turn this wooden cabin into a luxurious home.
Premium technology is another one of Dufour's pleasant surprises. Starting with the infrared floor heating and continuing with the modern appliances in the kitchen, this wooden tiny makes sure to amp up the comfort level. Although not very big, this kitchen is incredibly well-organized. In addition to the fridge, stove, and oven with hood, it seamlessly integrates a dishwasher and even a washing machine.
There's still plenty of room left for additional storage in the form of cupboards and drawers. The Dufour also comes with neatly-arranged separation bins for waste. That's because all Berghaus designs are meant to be as eco-friendly and sustainable as possible.
That is why they also include an eco-friendly toilet inside the compact but the equally-stylish bathroom. Again, the rustic appearance of the wooden panels blends with modern features such as a rain shower and an elegant vanity with a mirror.
The Dufour stands out through flexibility. It can be built as a single–loft home or one with two bedrooms and extra storage. It can function as a conventional home or go fully off-grid. Best of all, its interior is minimalistic and sophisticated at the same time.
Perfectly adequate to become a modern and comfortable mountain cabin, this German tiny house is fitted with all the amenities of contemporary vacation rentals. At the same time, it would be a perfect cozy family home, especially in the two-loft-bedroom configuration.
The basic version starts at €59,499 ($65,200). Still, those who want to take full advantage of all the options that take tiny living to the next level will have to pay considerably more. Still, the small version of the Dufour tiny is one of the most affordable in the Berghaus range.
Adding a window with an unusual shape and size makes the house more interesting, and the living area looks much more modern and whimsical at once. Speaking of the living area, it was designed with plenty of space for a comfy sofa and further customization. In other words, this area of the house is versatile enough for future owners to decorate it as they wish.
Each loft bedroom can fit a generous bed and a couple of shelves. A railing or a solid cabinet with shelves can be used for separation and privacy.
Although surprisingly elegant, this tiny home is perfectly equipped to go off-grid. The main additions that turn it into a self-sufficient dwelling are the advanced solar system with a generous array of solar panels, plus tanks for fresh water and grey water.
