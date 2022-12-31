These Are the Top 5 Luxury RVs for Living it Up in the Wild in 2022

For many, RVs are more than just a means of transportation. They're the ultimate home on wheels for outdoor enthusiasts. If you're one of those individuals who prefer to travel in the lap of luxury or if you're just seeking inspiration for your next adventure, then this list of luxury RVs is for you.
Winnebago Boldt
Those who want something compact, functional, and filled with goodies should definitely check out the Winnebago Boldt. This Class B motorhome is easy to handle, and it can be parked virtually anywhere. Moreover, it puts you right into the heart of the great outdoors without sacrificing the comfort of a home.
This all-season camper van is based on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. It has a 3.0-liter V6 turbo-diesel engine mated to a 7G-Tronic automatic gearbox, so it can get you wherever your heart desires. This small but mighty beast is offered in two different floor plans that are designed to combine function with sophistication.
Leisure Vans Unity
This motorhome is all about comfort and style. Unity sits on top of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Cab chassis. Under the hood, it has a 3.0-liter V6 Turbo Diesel engine that can produce 188 hp and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. That's enough to take you and your partner on your next adventure. Customers can choose between six floor plans, so there's a model for every individual that wants to get a taste of outdoor life.
What they all have in common is the versatile layout, which includes tons of storage space and comfortable sleeping areas. Out of the six floor plans available, the Murphy Bed Lounge is the most expensive, starting out at $188,590. The model is outfitted with a nearly king-size bed, a bathroom, a kitchen, and plenty of storage to put away all your belongings.
Thor Tuscany
If you're looking to get a taste of the high life, then Tuscany might be a great option. This motorhome is the epitome of luxury. If you plan to take your family on a cross-country road trip next year, the Tuscany will make definitely make the ride comfortable ride for everyone. The Class A RV already has a super spacious interior, but when the slide-outs are extended, it transforms into a mansion on wheels. It has enough room for up to 10 travelers and exterior storage for all the toys you want to bring with you.
The motorhome is available in three floor plans outfitted with high-end amenities. They all come with king-size beds, fully-equipped kitchens, dinettes, dual bathrooms, and much more. Of course, you can also select the specific floor plan that matches your preferences. Perhaps you want to have bunks beds, a changing room, or theater seats in your tiny home on wheels – there's indeed no shortage of options when it comes to Thor's Tuscany.
Airstream Classic
If we're talking about travel trailers, we can't just skip the renowned Airstream Classic. This RV is perfect for those who want to explore the outdoors but also enjoy top-of-the-line amenities. The iconic travel trailer is available in two floor plans, which are quite similar. Each model has a dedicated space for cooking and dining that has everything you could possibly need.
The rest of the trailer is also jam-packed with high-end features. The bathroom has a heated shower floor, the living room includes a projection TV screen that lowers via remote control, and the bedroom is equipped with a powered bed (two twins or a luxurious queen). Of course, the exterior of the Airstream Classic doesn't disappoint either.
The last RV that makes it on the list is also a non-motorized one. This one was designed to allow travelers to take their bikes, four-wheelers, kayaks, and more, wherever they go.
Heartland Gravity
We're talking about a toy hauler that offers the perfect blend of form and function. This RV has space for everything and everyone, and it's absolutely packed with luxe amenities. People can choose between six floor plans. Each includes a well-equipped kitchen, a cozy living room, a dining area, and a bedroom with a king-size bed. In fact, all the models feature versatile spaces, allowing up to eight travelers to sleep in comfort.
And if the interior wasn't spacious enough, the Gravity features a ramp door that can serve as a patio whenever you take your toys out. The garage can measure between 11 ft (3.3 meters) and 13 ft (4 meters) ft in length, so you have enough room for everything you wanna take on your next adventure. Pricing for a model with a bigger garage will set you back $148,933.
This is the last RV to make it on our list, which includes a little bit of everything. Each model featured here addresses different needs and preferences, but they all share one thing in common: they offer adventure-seekers the ultimate comfort on the road.
