Tall Spaces and an Ultra-Comfy Loft Bedroom Make This Tiny Home Very Popular

"Downsize without downgrading" is the main philosophy behind the Zerosquared brand. This certified builder based in Canada has made housing dreams come true since 2017, helping people move into custom tiny houses that genuinely feel like home.
The company was founded by manufacturing specialists, industrial designers, and fabricators, and it shows. Each Zerosquared design is meant to be functional most of all.
Before building houses, the folks at Zerosquared noticed that many of the tiny homes on the market lacked essential features for long-term comfort. A well-done tiny must find the perfect balance of size, style, and amenities. Today's designs have evolved considerably since the tiny living movement first started to spread, incorporating more functional elements. At the time, they remain simple enough to make everyday living easier, including cleaning and basic maintenance.
The Canadian company stands out among other builders mostly due to the use of integrated slideout modules. They claim to be the first and only ones to include this particular module type in road-legal tiny homes. The main purpose of this addition is to increase the square footage without exceeding the legal size limits.
On the other hand, using these principles for tiny houses eliminates the main disadvantages connected to RVs and modular houses. RVs are less suitable for full-time living, while modular houses lack the freedom of movement and can cost more to ship and set up the modules.
This ingenious expand-on-site system is integrated into Zerosquared's Aurora design, also highly customizable. Their portfolio also includes an accessory dwelling called The Hub. This can be built as a stationary unit with 107 square feet (9.9. square meters) plus a 50 square feet (4.6 square meters) loft or a mobile version with the same square footage but sitting on a 16' trailer.
Suppose the Aurora, with its slideout modules, is meant to be a spacious and comfortable family home. In that case, the tiny Hub is designed as a versatile space for various work or leisure activities and additional accommodation. Each of these models shows the impressive flexibility of tiny house living.
Jaunt feels more like a home than many tiny house designs, and this is also due to a more spacious, airy configuration. For instance, the main floor boasts a 10-foot (3 meters) ceiling height, while the bedroom loft has up to four feet (1.2 meters) in size. This results in a home that doesn't feel suffocating and uncomfortable in the long run, even for a larger family.
In terms of square footage, the Jaunt tiny reveals a 187 square feet (17 square meters) main floor with a generous loft of 80 square feet (7.4 square meters). An optional deck can add 25 square meters (2.3 square meters). The best part? This still fits on a road-legal mobile platform, allowing future homeowners to relocate anywhere quickly.
The main floor living room benefits from multiple large windows that keep the space well-ventilated and flooded with natural light. A big sofa bed can provide additional accommodation for two more people (bringing the home's total to four). There's still enough room left for furniture, including wall-mounted cabinets - a rare luxury for this particular area in tiny houses.
Jaunt doesn't feature a staircase that doubles as a storage solution but rather a piece of furniture that also acts as a staircase. The steps are double and unusually tall, which could make them inconvenient compared to classic versions, but they can store much more.
Jaunt's loft bedroom is one of the most welcoming we've seen in a tiny house. The increased height makes it feel much more like a conventional bedroom, which is undoubtedly a plus for long-term living.
In addition to the queen-size bed, it also fits in generous closets and additional furniture, such as a table or armchair. Flanked by two windows that keep it adequately ventilated at all times, this bedroom is as comfortable as it gets with loft tiny homes.
Zerosquared's Jaunt starts at $99,750, but it can be highly customized, including adding a cozy deck. Not too big or complicated but still remarkably spacious and functional, the Jaunt is one of those tiny house designs meant to become iconic.
The other three Zerosquared designs are somewhere in the middle, between the Hub and Aurora. The beautiful Jaunt is spacious enough to become a family home without using the brand's slideout modules. With a length of 22 feet (6.7 meters), an 8.5 feet width (2.5 meters), and a height of 13.5 feet (4.1 meters) Jaunt makes room for a generous queen bed loft, a comfortable living area, a family-style kitchen, and a well-equipped bathroom.
