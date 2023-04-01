This Modular Tiny Home Features Slide-Outs That House a Downstairs Bedroom and Office

When we think of tiny homes, roomy is not the first adjective that comes to mind. But what if the problem of having too little interior space can be solved? One way to do that is by having lofts. The unused space above the ground floor can be a great way to add extra rooms. But some people do not like the idea of climbing a ladder or lots of stairsteps to get to the bedroom. Expanding slide-outs might just be the hero we all need.

18 photos Photo: Tiny House Expedition / YouTube