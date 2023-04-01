This Modular Tiny Home Features Slide-Outs That House a Downstairs Bedroom and Office

When we think of tiny homes, roomy is not the first adjective that comes to mind. But what if the problem of having too little interior space can be solved? One way to do that is by having lofts. The unused space above the ground floor can be a great way to add extra rooms. But some people do not like the idea of climbing a ladder or lots of stairsteps to get to the bedroom. Expanding slide-outs might just be the hero we all need.
Lindsay is an archeologist, and besides a few times when she is traveling, she enjoys working from home. This made her realize that a tiny home could be the best choice for her. The ability to just take your home with you when traveling is what got her interested in the tiny living lifestyle. More specifically, she chose one mounted on a trailer.
The standout feature of this little dwelling is that it has expanding slide-outs. This means the house gains an extra room when it is parked, but it goes back to being small when you need to move. The pop-outs are located on the right and left sides and are made of cedar siding.
The house is not running off-grid and has hookups to the city water and electricity. To keep the water from freezing, not only is the hookup covered in heat tape but the bottom of the house is skirted too. This can also be helpful to keep the temperature inside at normal levels regardless of the weather outside.
A few stairsteps bring us to a bright and roomy home. No one would ever believe that there is only 370 sq ft (34 sq m) of living space, with a tiny loft above the bathroom. The interior seems way more spacious thanks to the chosen color scheme and the slideouts.
Next to the kitchen is the office space. It comes with a desk that fits two monitors, an electric oven, and a coffee maker. The desk can be expanded with the folding table, and we also find a large pantry on the side.
The bedroom is separated from the office by a small wall. There is also a larger wall that divides it from the living area, which offers a bit of privacy for when she has guests. Adding a Murphy bed was a great idea since the sleeping area is not used all day. When the bed is lifted, a shelf magically appears underneath and now you have a welcoming entrance room. All the clothes and shoes are stored in the two cabinets and the wardrobe.
The bathroom is underneath the loft. It has quite a good amount of space and even manages to fit a shower cabin, a sink, a medicine cabinet with a mirror, a toilet, and a washer-dryer combo.
The house is currently parked in Loveland, Colorado, in an RV park. Lindsay pays $720 a month for rent, and that includes the water, sewer, garbage, and internet. The electricity costs only between $10-$20 a month.
ZeroSquared, which is the company that built it. This model is called Aurora and its price starts from $144,900. It can be customized to fit the future owner’s desires. Currently, they do not take orders anymore since there are some problems with the supply chain. The company has more models that they produce, with Aurora being the most expensive. The most affordable one is called Jaunt and starts from $99,750.
