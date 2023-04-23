The Ocoee Tiny House Is Small but Airy, Family-Perfect

Just because a tiny house is small in size doesn't mean it can only work as a permanent residence for the young, the single, or the not-really-a-family-type types. Ocoee, the latest model from Wind River Tiny Homes, is a solid example of family-perfect downsizing.
Tiny living offers countless advantages over traditional housing solutions, with the possibility to downsize and live intentionally among the most significant. A tiny house has a reduced footprint and reduced monthly costs and promises a debt- or mortgage-free life. Tiny living also means more freedom of movement, which, in turn, means you can work from home, wherever you happen to take your home and combine work with extensive travels.
The Ocoee tiny might not enable much traveling since it's a certified park model, but it can still relocate if you need to. Park model tiny homes are tiny homes whose dimensions exceed those you can tow without special permits in most countries. They're still towable, but within certain limits or with extra permissions, which imply added costs, more bureaucracy, and an overall bigger effort to move around.
What the Ocoee lacks in movability, it makes up for with extra spaciousness. The tiny is designed as a family-friendly unit, with sleeping accommodation for as many as four people, all the creature comforts of a home, and plenty of space to move around. You won't find here the cramped, overcrowded sensation you get in most tinies, but a larger, airier space basked in natural light.
The house sits on a triple-axle DOT-approved trailer and is 30 feet (9.1 meters) in total length, 10 feet (3 meters) wide, and 14 feet (4.2 meters) high. It features a double-loft configuration, offering a total living area of 457 square feet (42.5 square meters) across all spaces and the possibility to customize each of them to your liking. It's not only more versatile in styling than a regular tiny house but also considerably larger.
Access to both lofts is done by means of storage-integrating staircases, a rather space-consuming solution that has the benefit of extra storage. You can do without a lot of things when you have a family, but storage is not among them – and Ocoee acknowledges this fact.
Neither bedroom loft has standing height, but they have instead a lowered platform on which you can stand and change clothes without bumping your head. Downsizing also means compromising on lots of things, if you didn't know already.
The living room can be further customized to include a home office, or you can keep it as-is, with just the storage-integrating couch framed on both sides by the large picture window for a more minimalist styling.
Speaking of style, the Ocoee has plenty of it, and it's all thanks to the premium finishes and a beautiful design. You get hardwood floors with beautiful wood cabinetry, painted shiplap or smooth panel walls, and large double-glazed fiberglass windows and doors. On paper, it might not sound like Ocoee is a noteworthy tiny house, but in photos, it reveals itself as a colorful, cozy, and uncluttered space that's only waiting for its forever family to hit the road with.
Described as "ideal for those who want to maximize capacity and function with a smaller footprint," the Ocoee starts at $118,200, which positions it as a premium-level model. Downsizing might have all those advantages mentioned above, but affordability is still not among them. Unless you choose to downsize with a DIY (do it yourself) type of mobile home, tiny or not.
Wind River Tiny Homes boasts of being the "first tiny house builder" of custom mobile housing "of the utmost quality" in the state of Tennessee, and it certainly has the reputation to show for it. Their lineup includes a range of variations on the concept of downsizing so that each potential customer finds the perfect tiny for their needs and budget. The Ocoee is for the entire family.
The ground floor holds the living room, with the kitchen and the bathroom on each end, under the two lofts. Each of these rooms is very spacious and quite elegant, even in the standard model, offering the possibility of becoming even more elegant if your budget allows it. You can even add a full-size bathtub in the bathroom instead of a standing shower, a feature that remains a rarity among tiny houses on account of their compact dimensions.
The standard model is provided with RV-style hookups for water and electricity, a propane tankless on-demand water heater, mini-split for AC and heating, kitchen appliances, and a gravity flushing toilet or an optional composting one. The model is fully insulated and has a high level of airtightness, so it's rated for all-season use. Since it's designed as a family home, it wouldn't make sense to be otherwise.
