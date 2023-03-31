MitchCraft Gooseneck Tiny Stands Out With a Surprise Layout and Plenty of Style

When you think of a tiny house, you think of two main things: movability and functionality. But that’s not necessarily to say you couldn’t also think of extra comfort, or even luxury features and design. If you have the budget for it, you could.
MitchCraft Tiny Homes is just the builder to turn that thought into reality. The Colorado-based company is not the only one in the U.S. to deliver custom units, but it has made a name itself for its unique, oftentimes-colorful designs that are the perfect blend of movability, functionality, and luxury.
Put it differently, if you’re on the market for a tiny that is “you” whichever way you can think of, that will get your attention and plenty of oohs and aahs, and offer maximum functionality, especially if your budget is above-average, MitchCraft could be your dream tiny home team. Their latest project is a beautiful example in this sense.
Since the market of tiny homes or mobile alternative housing solutions has boomed over the past few years, the number of options really is outstanding. Whatever your idea of downsizing is, you’re bound to find something to suit you, be it a van, a bus conversion, a tiny home, an RV, a prefab, or a DIY starter project. Tinies from MitchCraft are positioned at the higher end of the market, because they’re premium, oversize tinies that are all custom-designed for each customer and built accordingly, with premium materials.
gooseneck models, better suited as park tinies that don’t move about as much. Clay’s 34 x 10 Tiny is even more of a park model because it has a bigger width than standard, which, in turn, allowed the builder to add even more of those creature comforts inside. At the end of the build, the house boasts a bathroom with a soaking tub and a full laundry, the kitchen integrates residential appliances and a dishwasher, and there’s even a separate loft for the cat. These are features that you’d be hard-pressed to find in most tinies, let alone all of them together.
The unit is 34 feet long and 10 feet wide (10.3 x 3 meters), as you might have inferred from its not-so-original and truly unpoetic name, and sits on a triple-axle gooseneck trailer. A standard tiny is only 8 to 8.5 feet (2.4-2.5 meters) wide to remain towable without extra permits. In total, Clay’s Tiny offers 340 square feet (31.5 square meters) of living space, designed as a full-time residence for two people and one cat, but with extra sleeping for two guests on the living room couch.
The exterior with board and batten siding offers a first clue of the interior, though you’re still bound to be surprised at how nicely it’s done, and how elegant and colorful it is. The finishes are mostly in white and gray, with various shades of blue for contrast, from dark navy to turquoise. The result feels very fresh and modern, but sophisticated as well.
must be practical, and this tiny is just that, packing in all the features needed for a comfortable, modern life. It might not be much of a nomadic life, but it will surely be one of utmost comfort!
Entrance is done through two doors, one that leads directly into the kitchen, and the other into the living room, which is located at the rear of the trailer. The kitchen is residential in size and finishes, offering an island with a deep farm sink, a fridge and freezer, a four-burner stove and oven, a microwave, plenty of storage, and a dishwasher hidden inside one of the cabinets.
The living room is rendered particularly bright by means of a vibrant blue sofa facing a wall-mounted TV, and you get plenty of additional storage, a reading nook by the larger window, and natural light from all sides thanks to several windows and one large skylight.
Off to the right, in the gooseneck part of the trailer, is the master bedroom, accessible via storage-integrating stairs. Because this is a custom unit, it offers standing height in this loft, which, again, is a rarity for a mobile house with this configuration. If that fails to impress you, maybe the second “loft” will: MitchCraft built a secret passage into one of the wardrobes in the bedroom, leading to a smaller loft just for the family cat. The second video at the bottom of the page is actually a tour from a cat’s perspective – a funny thing to say, but perfect to show just how cool this tiny is.
Like all good things in life, Clay’s 34 x 10 Tiny costs. Its price tag is what you’d expect from a fully-custom, large, premium tiny house: US$216,000 with everything you see inside. Except for the cat.
