How Would You Feel if Your Dream 1970 Dodge Charger Build Ended Looking Like This?

Right now, the American pony and muscle car sector is like a powerful tugboat with a course set toward the split-channel arms of ICE-powered tradition and the novel EV revolution. So, perhaps it's best to take shelter in the past, right?
According to the currently available information, the Blue Oval Company is trying to reap the benefits of remaining a solo endeavor in the ICE-powered field with the upcoming 2024 Ford Mustang that kicks off production in May and sales during the summer. Not long after and all 2023 model year plus the seven 'Last Call' special editions of the ICE-equipped Dodge Charger and Challenger will be sold out, and the Stellantis crew starts the zero-emissions journey with nine levels of Banshee EV prowess for the production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept.
As for General Motors, it abandoned the boat even before it showed signs of sinking, as it seemingly lost all faith in the power of the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro to recoup the dire sales losses against its rivals. As such, it will, too, go the way of the dodo at the end of the 2024 model year – albeit solely with a singular Collector's Edition. Afterward, only silence will come – at least until GM fulfills its promise that this will not be the end of the road for the nameplate.
Thus, are we surprised that anyone who doesn't want a seventh-generation S650 Mustang or a Dodge EV will seek refuge in the glorious muscle car past? And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example stemming from the bleeding edge of the real world into the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Over there, Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist tucked behind the personalizatuauto moniker on social media, takes us on a fresh journey of Mopar rendering-to-reality discovery that may or may not fulfill all our dreams.
One thing is for sure; it will be an absolute restomod wonder driven by an automotive enthusiast (aka 'd_gear_head') who has experience with these vintage rides and the art of elevating them to modern fairings. This is because, as far as we can tell, it is not his first restomod rodeo, with a blue 1967 Ford Bronco rocking every customization trick from the personalization book already behind him. Now, though, he is preparing to focus on the upcoming 1970 Dodge Charger build.
But first, of course, the vision came to CGI life in the artist's parallel digital universe – and we have to say that it looks like a crimson charm. The virtual two-door hardtop we see here is part of the second generation of Chargers, by the way. And it hits the sweet spot for anyone who thinks that hidden headlights behind an aggressive all-black and chrome grille are way better than pop-ups or traditional lights. The Dodge also sits nicely lowered in Candy Red on AC Forged performance wheels made in California, and the contrasting black Wilwood brakes are not just a visual treat but also what's needed to provide the stopping power for the "beast."
Unfortunately, there are no POVs with the all-black interior, and also, there is no hint regarding what is hiding under the red hood. Although, if we judge by the cross-drilled four-wheel disc brakes, we certainly have high supercharged V8 hopes for this one, and ones of the Hellcat variety!
