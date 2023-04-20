Rolls-Royce X Concept Is a True Wraith Heir, It Would Make Spectre Jealous If Real

The exotic British automaker has made its BMW Group parent incredibly proud after posting record sales during 2022 at average transaction prices that soared above the $500k threshold. But will that be enough for an even harder 2023?
It seems that whatever happens, the automotive industry cannot catch a break. After two years of health concerns, after the pesky chip crisis (which is not that over, by the way), and following countless supplier constraints, new regulations are looming on the horizon. On the Old Continent, the European Union is trying to impose a ban on combustion engine-powered vehicles from 2035. In America, meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency wants more restrictions, too, to promote the EV revolution even further.
So, that means everyone has to hedge their bets. Just recently, Jaguar Land Rover decided to dive into the zero-emissions territory without looking back, for example. Others are more cautious, with fellow British peer Rolls-Royce ready to commence production of its first-ever fully electric model, the two-door Spectre grand tourer. The full-size ultra-luxury coupe will start deliveries sometime before the end of the year and caused quite a ruckus when it was officially presented as the successor to the current Rolls-Royce Wraith.
The latter, a nameplate revived a decade ago for a sportier Rolls-Royce Ghost sibling, traces its roots to the 1938 model of the original Rolls-Royce company and is a spectacular pillarless coupe fitted with suicide doors, as per tradition. Customers and the aftermarket realm alike have deeply beloved it, and of course, Rolls-Royce did not part ways with the V12-powered coupe before honoring it with the limited-edition Wraith Black Arrow.
Once all 12 examples were commissioned by their posh owners, the Rolls-Royce Wraith – along with all of the company's V12-powered coupes – went into the history books to make way for the upcoming Spectre. But what if that was not the case, and the company wanted one last ICE-powered chance for redemption? Well, that is not for the real world to dream but rather for the crazy realm of digital car content creators to imagine. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example.
So, after a rather long hiatus, the pixel master behind the Netherlands-based Ugur Sahin Design automotive studio has done it again, this time coming out with an ICE vision of the hypothetical next-gen Wraith coupe. Dubbed 'Rolls-Royce X Concept by USD,' it is not necessarily all about the Benjamins as the shortened form of Ugur Sahin Design might suggest. Instead, this is more of a stunning vision that seeks to place Rolls-Royce coupe designs above the stratosphere of the ultra-luxury segment. Everything else is merely a detail, from the ICE-powered atmosphere to the split rear window sections that are almost tinier than the dual exhaust tips!
