Rolls-Royce Says Goodbye to V12 Coupes With Limited-Edition Wraith Black Arrow

Introduced in 2013 as a sleeker successor to the Phantom Coupe, the Rolls-Royce Wraith is going into the history books in 2023 with a limited-edition version. Meet the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow, which is also the last Rolls-Royce coupe powered by a V12 engine.
The Wraith's departure is not exactly news. We already know that Rolls-Royce has already announced an all-electric successor, the Spectre, for the 2024 model year, but it's really nice of the Brits to give the already iconic coupe a proper send-off. And yes, the Black Arrow is special in many ways.
For starters, it introduces "gradient paint," which Rolls-Royce describes as "one of the most complex surface finishes." In layman's terms, it's a Bespoke finish that showcases a full-color graduation between two tones. In this case, it's Celebration Silver and Black Diamond with a glass-infused Crystal layer that enhances the transition between the two hues. The British brag that it took them about 18 months to test and develop this gradient finish.
Somewhat unexpected on a somber car like this, the Wraith Black Arrow features bright yellow bumper inserts and wheel pinstripes. The same hue adorns the base of the Spirit of Ecstasy emblem. These details recall a 1930s land speed record car called Thunderbolt, which used a pair of Rolls-Royce V12 aero engines to hit 357 mph (575 kph) at the Bonneville Salt Flats.
The contrasting theme continues inside the cabin with yellow seats and matching details on the dashboard, steering wheel, and door panels. And I must say it's one of the liveliest color combos I've seen in a Rolls-Royce in a long time. But the uniqueness of the Black Arrow extends far beyond the color palette.
The coupe also boasts unique open-pore Black Wood trim, which comprises over 320 multi-directional marquetry pieces that mimic the cracked surface of the Bonneville Salt Flats. You'll see this complex design on both the door panels and the panel that separates the rear seats. The front center console, on the other hand, includes a miniature, polished aluminum version of the Thunderbolt.
But wait, there's more. Rolls-Royce also developed a new "Club" leather upholstery with emphasized natural markings for this car. There's also a special Black Arrow clock with a yellow bezel and the Thunderbolt's speed record engraved behind the glass and a Starlight Headliner that includes no fewer than 2,117 fiber-optic lights. That's the greatest number ever seen in a Rolls-Royce. The headliner depicts the Milky Way as it would have appeared over the Salt Flats on 16 September 1938, the date of the Thunderbolt's world speed records. If that's not fancy detailing, I don't know what is.
Finally, Rolls-Royce added an exclusive Bespoke plaque on the engine cover to celebrate that the Wraith Black Arrow is the last coupe to feature V12 power. Machined from a single piece of polished metal, the plaque includes a V12 monogram in bright yellow and "Final Coupe Collection" lettering in black.
As far as oomph goes, the Black Arrow is a stock Wraith Black Badge. So it draws juice from the same twin-turbo, 6.6-liter V12 rated at 624 horsepower and 642 pound-feet (870 Nm) of torque. The massive coupe needs only 4.4 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) on its way to a top speed of 160 mph (250 kph) so it's no slouch either.
The Wrath Black Arrow is limited to only 12 units worldwide, one for each engine cylinder, I guess. There's no info on pricing. But if you have to ask you probably can't afford it. Jokes aside, because all 12 have already been sold, Rolls-Royce probably charged more than $450,000 a pop.
