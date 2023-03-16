Digital Rolls-Royce Spectre Shooting Brake Reveals You Don’t Always Need an SUV

Coming after a spectacular 2022, sales-wise, the ultra-posh Brits over at Rolls-Royce have already started doing what they do better – aka the “best car in the world.” And they named it Syntopia.
Of course, it really does not matter discussing the moniker since we are dealing with yet another bespoke commission that will forever remain a treasured one-off. But it goes to show that even so many years since Charles Rolls and Henry Royce established a business partnership that transformed into Rolls-Royce and even after so many custom creations, they can still hit the unique personalization sweet spot. Thus, is anyone surprised they managed to post a record-breaking sales year in 2022, even as average transaction prices soared to more than $500k?
Of course not, since this is Rolls-Royce, after all. However, even a company that has been around since 1906 and still has not produced more cars than a mass-market automaker manufactures within a single year, sometimes needs to change, transform, and evolve. No worries, the BMW Group subsidiary is ready to do so and is not just resting on the laurels of the popular Ghost, Phantom, and Cullinan series or the success of their Black Badge endeavors.
Instead, the ultra-luxury British automaker is almost ready to embrace the EV revolution with help from its all-new, first-ever Spectre full-size electric luxury grand tourer. Designed as the proud successor to the Wraith coach door coupe, the ‘Architecture of Luxury’ model with zero emissions is indeed related to the Phantom limousine and Cullinan super-SUV even though it comes solely with an electric powertrain. The latter, which is probably going to provide effortless acceleration and torque to make people believe this is not a three-ton (6,559 lbs. – 2,975 kg) behemoth that is almost 215 inches (214.7 in./5,453 mm) long, will also offer a satisfactory range of around 520 km (323 miles).
attracted a lot of attention when it was launched – with the aftermarket world eagerly awaiting the first deliveries scheduled during the third quarter of the year to start the tuning, customization, and personalization programs that will fill their vaults with lots of tasty greenbacks. But there may be people who refrain from ordering one because – as opposed to the hulking Cullinan, for example – it might not have enough trunk space to carry all the golfing bags of the four people residing on board. However, no worries, there is a solution. Albeit it needs you to play the classic suspension of disbelief game.
This is because we are dealing with a recipe stemming from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. There, Sugar Chow, the virtual designer who loves ‘Touring the world!’ from behind the sugardesign_1 moniker on social media, has finally decided to take his Spectre ‘Wagon’ out of the CGI shadows of a recent teaser. Frankly, I think that his recent stint with AI-designed projects (he is a fan of Midjourney, as opposed to OpenAI’s DALL-E and Stable Diffusion) has clouded his judgment a little bit, though. Otherwise, he would recognize his station wagon version of the Rolls-Royce Spectre for what it really is – a posh, ritzy, spectacular Shooting Brake.
As for the stunning digital design, the glorious Spectre would certainly represent a stylish and practical alternative to crossovers, easily showing that you do not always need an SUV to fulfill most of your ‘basic’ needs, such as going on hunting trips, fishing, golfing, or to a remote luxury location for a one-of-a-kind picnic. Unfortunately, there is just one problem – no matter how real it may seem, this Spectre Shooting Brake is (and forever will be) merely wishful thinking.
Of course not, since this is Rolls-Royce, after all. However, even a company that has been around since 1906 and still has not produced more cars than a mass-market automaker manufactures within a single year, sometimes needs to change, transform, and evolve. No worries, the BMW Group subsidiary is ready to do so and is not just resting on the laurels of the popular Ghost, Phantom, and Cullinan series or the success of their Black Badge endeavors.
Instead, the ultra-luxury British automaker is almost ready to embrace the EV revolution with help from its all-new, first-ever Spectre full-size electric luxury grand tourer. Designed as the proud successor to the Wraith coach door coupe, the ‘Architecture of Luxury’ model with zero emissions is indeed related to the Phantom limousine and Cullinan super-SUV even though it comes solely with an electric powertrain. The latter, which is probably going to provide effortless acceleration and torque to make people believe this is not a three-ton (6,559 lbs. – 2,975 kg) behemoth that is almost 215 inches (214.7 in./5,453 mm) long, will also offer a satisfactory range of around 520 km (323 miles).
attracted a lot of attention when it was launched – with the aftermarket world eagerly awaiting the first deliveries scheduled during the third quarter of the year to start the tuning, customization, and personalization programs that will fill their vaults with lots of tasty greenbacks. But there may be people who refrain from ordering one because – as opposed to the hulking Cullinan, for example – it might not have enough trunk space to carry all the golfing bags of the four people residing on board. However, no worries, there is a solution. Albeit it needs you to play the classic suspension of disbelief game.
This is because we are dealing with a recipe stemming from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. There, Sugar Chow, the virtual designer who loves ‘Touring the world!’ from behind the sugardesign_1 moniker on social media, has finally decided to take his Spectre ‘Wagon’ out of the CGI shadows of a recent teaser. Frankly, I think that his recent stint with AI-designed projects (he is a fan of Midjourney, as opposed to OpenAI’s DALL-E and Stable Diffusion) has clouded his judgment a little bit, though. Otherwise, he would recognize his station wagon version of the Rolls-Royce Spectre for what it really is – a posh, ritzy, spectacular Shooting Brake.
As for the stunning digital design, the glorious Spectre would certainly represent a stylish and practical alternative to crossovers, easily showing that you do not always need an SUV to fulfill most of your ‘basic’ needs, such as going on hunting trips, fishing, golfing, or to a remote luxury location for a one-of-a-kind picnic. Unfortunately, there is just one problem – no matter how real it may seem, this Spectre Shooting Brake is (and forever will be) merely wishful thinking.