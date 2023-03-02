Convertible Rolls-Royce Spectre Drophead EV Is Not Real. At Least Not Yet, Anyway

When it comes to shouting out ‘ka-chow’ for a thing belonging to the automotive industry, it is best to keep it real instead of Lightning McQueen-animated. So, the interjection is best used when seeing stuff like a Rolls-Royce, frankly.
And for good measure, as there are many hooray moments in life, but probably nothing compares to the first ownership experience of a Rolls-Royce jewel. That is what we heard, it is not from first-hand experience, as even with record sales last year, there are still very few humans on Earth that get to enjoy brand-new Rolls-Royces. Alas, that makes us wonder if the real world is sometimes too good to be true.
So, off to dreamland, once again, where all wishes might be fulfilled if we use a little bit of the suspension of disbelief potion. As such, across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, anything is possible, including the visualization of posh Rolls-Royce rides ahead of their OEM creation. But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a recent example to support our daydreaming case.
The virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media has resorted to CGI slicing and dicing the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV into a Drophead convertible after indulging in a boringly long series of Perodua (which is Malaysia’s biggest auto manufacturer, followed by the wider-known Proton) projects. Luckily, he is interspersing them with western stuff like the Dodge Viper EV revival or the unofficial thirteenth-generation Toyota Corolla sedan. As for the pixel master’s Old Continent fans, there is something for them, as well.
Just recently, the CGI expert also dreamt of a second Rolls-Royce crossover SUV that would expand the high-rider family with yet another diamond-named CUV, aka the ‘Sewelo’ electric vehicle. But the British luxury automaker also has its real EV, aka the first-ever Spectre, which is a full-size zero-emissions two-door grand touring coupe set to embark on the journey of first deliveries sometime during the final quarter of the year.
And, until then, according to the author, the corner-office head honchos will have enough time to decide whether to follow the Rolls-Royce Wraith’s successor with a spiritual heir for the Rolls- Royce Dawn and Phantom Drophead Coupe convertibles. Well, as far as the artist’s latest behind-the-scenes making-of CGI video is concerned, turning the Spectre EV into a convertible seems like child’s play.
After all, the author swiftly modified just the higher decks, getting rid of the roof and rear window and morphing the coupe into a rakish open-top. On the other hand, it remains to be seen if Rolls-Royce takes this step. EVs are notoriously heavier than their ICE counterparts on account of all those extra batteries, and we are not so sure the Spectre Drophead would pass turnover safety trials with flying colors. But who knows, maybe they will find a feasible technical solution.
