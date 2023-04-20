Vintage Bronco Restomod Starts at $179K, Overlander Packs Coyote V8

Restomods are still lucrative, hence the numerous companies involved in this business. One of them is called Kindred Motorworks, and their latest proposal is an eye-watering expensive first-gen Ford Bronco known as the Trail Edition.
An off-road-ready project, the Ford Bronco Trail Edition builds on the 1966-1975 generation. It retains the original design of the 4x4 to some extent, and it features many modern amenities.
Coil spring rear suspension, disc brakes on all four corners, power steering, and full LED lighting are some of the vehicle's highlights, which also features 18-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped in 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires for enhanced grip. The front impact bumper with integrated winch and rear impact bumper with hitch, and tire carrier are included, and these are limited to the Trail Edition.
Elsewhere, the rest of the gimmicks found on the Kindred Bronco carry over, with the company mentioning the heated bucket seats signed by Recaro and wrapped in leather, three-point seatbelts, and power windows. The cupholders are part of the makeover, alongside a modern-day audio system with subwoofer and Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone integration, keyless entry, and an electric parking brake. Backing up into tight parking spaces has become easier thanks to the reversing camera.
Kindred says their Bronco proposal can be ordered in one of ten standard color options with matched wheels, badging, and interior. The palette comprises Sage, Deep Maroon, Lake Blue, Muted Gray, Icy Blue, Sand Yellow, Rioja Red, Slate Blue, Turquoise, and Tangerine.
The Bronco Trail Edition pictured in the gallery above was finished in Muted Gray, and it comes with a black roof, matching fender flares, grille, logos, and a black leather interior. According to the company, vehicles with white roofs, joined by matching fender flares and grille, and chrome badging, sport a tan leather interior.
Popping the hood open reveals the icing on the cake. It's a third-gen Ford Coyote C8 that works in concert with a ten-speed automatic transmission. The engine kicks out 460 horsepower and an undisclosed amount of torque. Another thing that was not disclosed is the naught to sixty miles an hour time, but you can bet on the fact that this is one fast ride. In addition to the V8 mentioned above, the Kindred Bronco can also be equipped with an electric powertrain, and it can travel for roughly 200 miles (322 km) between charges.
In the official press release accompanying the Trail Edition announcement, Kindred claims that this bundle, comprising the impact front and rear bumpers with the winch and hitch and tire carrier, is a $10,000 option. So, how much is the entire build? That would be at least $179,000, a quick look on their official website reveals. The company behind this project says that production will commence next year.
