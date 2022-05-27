1972 Ford Bronco Restomod Flexes 5.0L High-Output V8 Muscle, Looks Classy

Produced through 1977, the first-generation Bronco is highly collectible regardless of condition. The 1972 model we’re covering on this occasion is a properly tasteful restomod, one that flaunts the 5.0L high-output engine from the Fox-body ‘Stang, a V8 that actually displaces 4.9 liters.
U15GLN49872 was originally equipped with a carbureted 302, hence the G in the VIN. Manufactured at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne that makes Broncos to this day, this no-nonsense restomod is equipped with MSD ignition, a custom exhaust system, as well as a cone-style air filter.
The owner fails to mention what year the powerplant is, which is why it’s nigh-on impossible to estimate how many ponies are hiding under the hood. In any case, the 5.0 H.O. that premiered in 1982 is a stout engine that’s more reliable and more potent than the carbureted 302 from days long past.
Power is channeled to the rear axle or all four wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission, the venerable C4, which is joined by a dual-range transfer case. Pictured on white-ish steelies wrapped in 31- by 10.5-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 rubber boots, the Bronco is lifted with Rancho bits and bobs. A front sway bar, front disc brakes, rear drums, and brushed steel bumpers are featured, along with dual side mirrors, headlight guards, dual exhaust outlets, 5.0 badging, and stone chips here and there.
Equipped with Warn locking hubs for the front wheels as well as a replacement soft top that matches the color of the roll bar, this magnificent overlander has been reupholstered with burgundy leather for the seats, door panels, and center console. Gray carpeting, Bronco-branded floor mats, a stereo from AutoLove, and Kicker speakers are featured. A wood-rimmed steering wheel frames the five-digit odometer, which currently shows 2,820 miles (4,538 kilometers). Since the build was completed, not since new.
The classic-looking Bronco is offered by a private seller through Bring a Trailer. Currently located in Los Angeles, the off-road vehicle stands on a high bid of $47,777 after three offers. The online auction ends June 3rd.
