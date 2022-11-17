autoevolution
The All-Electric Kindred Chevy 3100 Restomod Revives Iconic Looks With Modern Features
Kindred Motorworks, Bay Area producer of EV versions of vintage vehicles, revealed its newest and second addition to its EV launch-model lineup: the Kindred 3100 pickup truck.

The company believes the world is a better place with vintage cars out on the road, seeking to create joyful experiences for its customers by providing performant and reliable modern adaptations of iconic vehicles, some of which are electrified. Typically, vintage cars need lots of attention and maintenance to run smoothly. Kindred wants to eliminate the worry of vintage-car ownership and provide an attractive, fun, and sustainable solution.

The vehicles blend iconic looks with practicality and an easy-to-use powertrain. The designers, auto specialists, and engineers spend over 10,000 hours prototyping, designing, and testing each Kindred model to ensure top-notch quality.

Currently, Kindred offers four restored models: Camaro, Bronco, VW Bus, and Chevy 3100. The latter is based on the 1947-1953 Chevrolet 3100. Before I go into detail, I want to point out that the model has quite a hefty starting MSRP of $159,000 (€153,854).

The car is powered by a direct drive AC motor which outputs 294 hp/298 ps (219 kW) to the rear wheels. A 74-kWh battery supplied by KORE Power will provide enough energy for you to drive up to 200 miles (322 km). You can juice it up using both 120 V and 240 V charging. With a Level 2 charger, a full charge will take about nine hours – better not forget to plug it in before you go to bed.

The Kindred 3100 comes with a double-wishbone front suspension and rack and pinion steering. You'll discover other standard features such as electric power steering, power disc brakes on all wheels, and an electronic parking brake. Further details that make owning and driving this vehicle easier are keyless entry, rotary gear selector, power locks and windows, and a vehicle recovery system.

The original 3100s were created with utility in mind – they didn't have many options and functions. Kindred preserved that vibe for the EV's design, only it equipped it with amenities that bring it up to date with modern vehicles, such as heating and an A/C.

The design is clean and straightforward – the body has an original-style split windshield with integrated intermittent wipers and a functional original cowl fresh-air vent. You can expect to use the truck's bed as intended – it boasts marine-grade waterproof flooring, a push-button tailgate with hidden links, and modular tie-downs. All the details are color-matched to the truck.

The body sits on 17" aluminum original-style wheels with chrome Chevrolet hubcaps and Continental TrueContact Tour tires.

The Founder and CEO of Kindred Motorworks, Rob Howard, said, "We take so much pride in every vehicle we make, and the Kindred 3100 is no exception,". He added, "It represents balance – a beautiful design that's fun and easy to own and drive, but that isn't afraid to do a little dirty work as well."

The interior is simple yet aesthetically pleasing. It features custom leather upholstery with retractable three-point seatbelts, an EV-specific original style gauge cluster, and a 3-speaker sound system with a subwoofer, among other options.

You'll also get headrests for your bench seat and a center armrest with cupholders. The center console sports a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. A wireless phone-charging dock, bed-mounted outlets, and USB ports connected to a 1000 W, 120 V power inverter offer even more convenience.

The Kindred Chevy 3100 is available in eight colors, and production will begin in 2024. You can pre-order any Kindred model on the brand's official website by paying a $1,000 (€968) deposit.

