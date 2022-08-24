Kindred Motorworks Ford Bronco Restomod Offered With EV and V8 Powertrain Choices

Bronco restomods usually come with Ford’s tried-and-tested Coyote, and the Kindred Motorworks Bronco is no exception. Starting at $169,000 and scheduled to enter production in 2024, this rig features a Gen 3 Coyote V8 that currently goes for $10,575 on Ford Performance’s website.
460 horsepower at 7,000 revolutions per minute and 420 pound-foot (570 Nm) at 4,600 revolutions per minute is a huge upgrade from the small-block 302 of the original. The same can be said about the 10R automatic transmission, which is complemented by a good ol’ Ford 9-inch rear end, a Dana 44 front differential, and an Advance Adapters Atlas transfer case.
In terms of stopping power, the factory-issue drum brakes were yanked out in favor of 13-inch rotors with six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers out back. Pictured on 17-inch forged aluminum wheels mounted with 275/75 by 17-inch rubber boots (make that 33-inch tires), the restomod further sweetens the deal with a reassuringly vintage look for the exterior.
Kindred Motorworks took the interior to new heights by fitting leather upholstery, removable and reversible rear bucket seats, a rearview camera, power windows, cupholders, a wireless charging dock, a thumpin’ stereo, as well as touchscreen infotainment with cordless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. LED exterior lighting also needs to be mentioned, along with keyless entry, full undercoating, as well as sound deadening throughout.
At press time, the Californian company offers four options, starting with a hard top with a locking liftgate. The Family Package adds a six-point roll cage, the aforementioned rear seats, and three-point belts for the rear occupants. The Off-Road Package is exactly what you’d expect, consisting of a beefier front bumper with an integrated winch, a rear bumper with an integrated hitch and tire carrier, plus ARB front and rear air locker diffs.
The final option is the all-electric powertrain, which still is under development. Be that as it may, Kindred Motorworks estimate a 200-mile (322 -kilometer) driving range. The zero-emission powertrain further includes a 6.6-kWh onboard charger and a 120-volt adapter for good measure.
Kindred Bronco from Kindred Motorworks on Vimeo.