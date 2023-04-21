2024 Lincoln Nautilus Puts on the CGI Aftermarket Wheels to Spite Caddy's XT6

Even if we are discussing the regional affairs of North America solely, there has still been a lot of commotion around the mid-size crossover SUV niche. Just recently, we even saw Lincoln try to join the party with its third-generation Nautilus, the MKX heir that will travel halfway across the globe because it's now 'Made in China.'
The United States is becoming so inclusive that Detroit automakers are starting to abandon the locally produced ethos and will import some of their most prized possessions from across the big seas and deep oceans. And while the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV would have been a logical candidate for production in China instead of the Lincoln Nautilus, it's actually the other way around – with the ultra-luxury EV from Mercedes made in Tuscaloosa, Alabama (at MBUSI) and the American DNA of the Lincoln Nautilus transplanted for manufacturing in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China (at Changan Ford)!
Well, the automotive industry indeed works in even more mysterious ways, so let us get back on the luxury mid-size crossover SUV track. In the United States, family-oriented new models mainly stem from the Asian zone, by way of Honda Pilot, Toyota Grand Highlander, or Mazda CX-90 novelties – and not all of them get produced locally, if anyone asks, with the posh CX-90 coming from Japan instead of Lincoln, Alabama (HMA) and Princeton, Indiana.
But there's always a place for ritzier models, of course. And FoMoCo knew that very well when they introduced the third-generation Lincoln Nautilus (known as the Lincoln MKX since its production started in 2006 until the second-gen facelift in 2019). The fact didn't go unnoticed, including by the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, as it turns out. Thus, meet Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist tucked behind the kelsonik moniker on social media, who probably thinks now is the right CGI time to fiddle with a couple of CUV mid-sizers.
So, he swiftly reworked the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus with a nicer set of larger, chromed wire-wheel-style aftermarket rims that make it look even posher when dressed in two-tone crimson-and-black attire. But here's the thing, one cannot easily imagine how much better it could be against its regular self or the competition without a bit of rivalry. So, we decided to prepare a little collage where the third-gen mid-size luxury crossover SUV does a quick visual battle with another of its peers.
And luckily, not long ago, the pixel master also dabbled with the Cadillac XT6 that replaced the three-row Cadillac SRX and has lived a happy CUV life since the 2020 model year alongside its GM relatives like the Buick Enclave, Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia, Chevy Blazer, or the Caddy XT5. But since it's not as fresh as the Nautilus, the CGI expert also gave it a CGI jolt by splashing it not only with two types of aftermarket wheels but also his signature 'Shadow Line' and a lowered suspension setting.
