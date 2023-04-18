2024 Lincoln Nautilus Debuts as Big American Turbo or Hybrid Luxury SUV Made in China

The Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, or Auto Shanghai 2023 in short, is currently in full swing, and the novelties keep pouring in, even if some of them have DNA that makes them a lot more Western rather than Oriental.
Many of the new models follow the trend of the electric revolution, from the Volkswagen ID.7 and BMW i7 M70 xDrive sedans to the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV and 2024 MG Cyberster electric roadster that looks like a solid EV alternative to the iconic Mazda MX-5 Miata. But the Maybach EQS SUV, for example, will be a tough sell in China as tensions are still there, and it's made in Alabama, the United States.
Concurrently, the flip side of the coin, believe it or not, is the ICE-powered third-generation 2024 Lincoln Nautilus mid-size luxury crossover SUV. Born as the Lincoln MKX during the mid-2000s, it evolved throughout two generations to remind us of the classic science fiction adventure novel by Jules Verne, 'Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea,' and its mysterious Captain Nemo, leader of the fictional crew of submarine Nautilus. The name change occurred for the 2019 model year during the mid-life cycle refresh of the second iteration.
Now, just as the original Nautilus was a sanctuary for Nemo and his crew, so is the Lincoln model intended for the upcoming owners; complete with signature design, a fully reimagined cockpit featuring a giant full-width-dashboard screen, the Lincoln BlueCruise 1.2 hands-free highway driver-assist system, and some mighty traditional powertrain choices. Well, sort of, in the sense that they are classic for the times that we live in, given the downsized turbo or hybrid decisions.
Actually, now that we mentioned them let us get the engines out of the way. As such, Lincoln's all-new 2024 Nautilus will be produced not in America but in China (Hangzhou, Zhejiang by Changan Ford) with a choice of a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine aiming for 250 ponies and 275 lb.-ft. (373 Nm) of torque when mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard AWD. The only other option is a 2.0-liter hybridized mill packing a 100-kW electric motor for a combined system output of 310 horsepower. Adaptive suspension is also on the menu, alongside four exterior hues - Red Carpet, Diamond Red, Chroma Caviar and Blue Panther, plus three cockpit themes - Black Onyx and Medium Light Space Gray, Smoked Truffle, or Black Onyx and Allura Blue.
There is also a Jet Appearance Package, plus "the ultimate in Lincoln luxury," aka the new, exclusive Lincoln Black Label theme Redwood alongside "the popular Chalet." Dressed with 22-inch wheels, H2 Pixel Headlamps ,and animated tail lamps, and with OTA software updates for the cinema-like cockpit and more, the 2024 Nautilus is expected to reach nationwide American dealerships early next year. Ordering has already opened, and pricing is also in - a $50,415 starting MSRP for Premiere, $54,750 for Reserve, and at least $74,465 for the Black Label trim.
