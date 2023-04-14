New Lincoln Nautilus Will Debut on April 14 With a Full-Width Dashboard Screen

Previously believed to be discontinued stateside, Lincoln's mid-size crossover is getting a ground-up redesign. Be it a 2024 or 2025 model, the all-new Nautilus has been confirmed to premiere on April 14.
To be unveiled in New York City, the unibody sport utility vehicle is equipped with a full-width dashboard screen. Exceptionally distracting, the screen in question is joined by a floating-style touchscreen display for the infotainment system, which obviously runs SYNC 4.
The problem is, there are way too many questions left unanswered. Where is it going to be assembled, what platform underpins it, and is the Ford Edge going to be redesigned for the US market as well? We simply don't know for the time being, but we do know that $1.8 billion are going to the Oakville Assembly Complex.
This investment will see the current-generation Edge and Nautilus go the way of the dodo in favor of all-electric vehicles. Retooling will start in the second quarter of 2024, with series production scheduled to restart in 2025. The retooling will see the Ontario-based plant renamed Oakville Electric Vehicle Complex.
The platform isn't known either, but we do know that China is getting a brand-new Edge and Nautilus on the C2 platform of the Escape compact crossover. Both of them have been confirmed with a purely internal combustion 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder mill and with a hybrid-assisted lump that cranks out 209 kW (280 hp).
Their lithium-manganese battery packs come from BYD, and their top speed is 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour), as per documents published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in the People's Republic of China. It's worth highlighting that Ford might have redesigned the Nautilus as a completely electric vehicle for the United States market, but as mentioned earlier, we don't know for certain just yet.
Last but certainly not least, is the Edge coming back into the fold as well? Maybe, or maybe not. It would be crazy for the Ford Motor Company to pour resources into developing an all-new Nautilus for the United States without a Ford-branded sibling. On a related note, our spy photographers recently captured a China-spec prototype doing its thing close to the Arctic Circle.
On the other hand, remember that Ford made the mid-sized Edge's life that little bit harder stateside with the mid-sized Explorer and body-on-frame Bronco. There's hearsay that only the Nautilus will soldier on in the United States. The Lincoln-branded sibling is reportedly going to be manufactured by Changan Ford in China at the Hangzhou complex in the Zhejiang province.
Regarding the outgoing Nautilus, the 2023 model comes exclusively with two rows of seats rather than three for the rear-wheel-drive Explorer. The front-wheel-drive Nautilus can be had from $44,825 sans destination charge, as opposed to $37,945 for the Ford Edge.
Unlike anything we’ve designed before… pic.twitter.com/uU8JxB6mpS— Lincoln (@LincolnMotorCo) April 14, 2023