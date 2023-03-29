Ford Recalls Edge, Lincoln Nautilus Over Insufficient Child Seat Tether Wire Welds

The only Ford models for North America still based on the CD4 platform, the mid-sized Edge and its Lincoln-branded cousin have been recalled once again. Precisely 19 units of the 2023 model year Edge and Nautilus are called back, namely vehicles produced between February 24th and March 24th at the Oakville plant in Ontario.
Supplied by Mississauga-based Magna, the left rear seat back frame assembly may have been produced with badly welded child seat tethers. Rather than Magna, tier 2 supplier Cam-Slide is responsible for the bad welds.
The Dearborn-based automaker was informed of this condition last month. Magna estimates 60 percent of seat-back assemblies with the suspect child seat tether wire welds were shipped to the Oakville production facility. Said assemblies are described as rejected stock from the Cam-Slide in the recall report attached below.
The safety boffins issued a stop-ship order at the beginning of March. The second-largest American automaker of the Big Three in Detroit isn’t aware of any warranty claims, accidents, or injuries related to this concern. Due to degradation in tether anchorage load carrying capability, the suspect assemblies don’t comply with vehicle safety standard 225 for child restraint anchorage systems. Otherwise said, there’s an increased risk of injury due to reduced load carrying capability.
Cam-Slide told Magna and the Ford Motor Company that suspect child seat tether welds were insufficiently heated due to improper maintenance of the welding station. More specifically, the welding station’s electrode tips were not replaced in a timely fashion.
Both the suspect and replacement assemblies bear part number FU5A-96613A39-FS, with the only difference between the suspect and replacement assemblies being the quality of the child seat tether wire welds. Dealers have already been informed of this recall, whereas known owners will be mailed to later than May 12th.
The Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus are living on borrowed time. The Oakville Assembly Complex in Canada will manufacture only electric vehicles from 2025 forward thanks to a mammoth investment totaling $1.8 billion. The site will reportedly manufacture five all-electric vehicles, including electric versions of the rear-/all-wheel-drive Explorer and Lincoln Aviator.
Front-wheel drive by design yet all-wheel drive as standard, the Edge is currently available in five well-equipped trim levels. SE is what Ford calls the lowliest of the bunch, which retails at $37,945 sans destination charge. Standard highlights include Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start, SYNC 4A infotainment with Enhanced Voice Recognition, FordPass Connect, and a 2.0-liter turbo connected to an eight-speed automatic.
At the other end of the range, the $46,485 ST is the sportiest Edge available to configure. It flaunts a 2.7-liter turbo sixer with 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) on deck. Over at Lincoln, the Nautilus kicks off at $44,825 for the base spec. The Black Label top spec retails from $67,245 excluding freight.
