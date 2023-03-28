Jeep Recalls Wrangler Over “Unnecessary” Frame Stud That May Puncture the Fuel Tank

Recently called back due to a clutch issue affecting manual transmission-equipped models, the Wrangler has been recalled again. The problem stems from a frame stud, which is described as "unnecessary."
57,885 units of the 2020 to 2023 model year Jeep Wrangler are recalled, plus 150 frames produced in the period between January 10th, 2020 and May 4th, 2022. Four part numbers are listed in the reports attached below. Said frames were manufactured by Metalsa, a Mexico-based supplier that’s also contracted for the soon-to-be-revealed 2024 model year Toyota Tacoma.
Chrysler, which still goes under the FCA US LLC moniker stateside following the merger with Groupe PSA, became aware of this problem last year. The Auburn Hills-based automaker immediately started investigating the unnecessary frame stud, which is prone to come in contact with the fuel tank in case of a crash.
The resulting leak may result in a fire, thus increasing the risk of injury to the occupants and other traffic participants. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles isn’t aware of accidents or injuries related to said concern. Dealers will remove said frame stud, then apply paint over that area.
Both dealers and owners will be informed of this recall on or about May 12th as per the attached reports. Neither says how Fiat Chrysler Automobiles fixed this problem in production. The Auburn Hills-based automaker does note that frames not included in this recall were produced sans the additional stud before or after the suspect period.
The 2023 model year Jeep Wrangler comes in a whopping 13 trim levels, with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8-powered Rubicon 392 topping the lineup. The most basic of specifications can be had for $31,195 in the form of the Jeep Wrangler two-door Sport, whereas the four-door version retails at $35,690 excluding the freight charge.
The $41,985 Sport Altitude, $46,120 Sahara, $47,290 Sport RHD, $50,720 Sahara Altitude, $52,035 High Tide special edition, $55,215 High Altitude, and $82,495 Rubicon 392 boast four doors as standard. There is no two-door body style for them, which is understandable given that the four-door Wrangler is far more popular.
Powertrain choices include a naturally-aspirated sixer, turbocharged four-cylinder lump, the aforementioned HEMI engine, and the turbocharged four in combination with plug-in assistance. The Pentastar V6 makes 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (352 Nm) on full song, which is OK for a vehicle of this footprint and weight.
The low-inertia turbocharger of the 2.0-liter mill is the secret to 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque, with said engine being standard in the Sahara trim level. The big-boy Rubicon 392 pumps out a stout 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of twist. As for the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe, this powertrain matches the peak torque of the Rubicon 392 while also promising up to 21 all-electric miles (34 kilometers).
The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 was discontinued in January 2023. The Wrangler Rubicon FarOut special edition is the final application of this engine in the JL Wrangler.
Chrysler, which still goes under the FCA US LLC moniker stateside following the merger with Groupe PSA, became aware of this problem last year. The Auburn Hills-based automaker immediately started investigating the unnecessary frame stud, which is prone to come in contact with the fuel tank in case of a crash.
The resulting leak may result in a fire, thus increasing the risk of injury to the occupants and other traffic participants. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles isn’t aware of accidents or injuries related to said concern. Dealers will remove said frame stud, then apply paint over that area.
Both dealers and owners will be informed of this recall on or about May 12th as per the attached reports. Neither says how Fiat Chrysler Automobiles fixed this problem in production. The Auburn Hills-based automaker does note that frames not included in this recall were produced sans the additional stud before or after the suspect period.
The 2023 model year Jeep Wrangler comes in a whopping 13 trim levels, with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8-powered Rubicon 392 topping the lineup. The most basic of specifications can be had for $31,195 in the form of the Jeep Wrangler two-door Sport, whereas the four-door version retails at $35,690 excluding the freight charge.
The $41,985 Sport Altitude, $46,120 Sahara, $47,290 Sport RHD, $50,720 Sahara Altitude, $52,035 High Tide special edition, $55,215 High Altitude, and $82,495 Rubicon 392 boast four doors as standard. There is no two-door body style for them, which is understandable given that the four-door Wrangler is far more popular.
Powertrain choices include a naturally-aspirated sixer, turbocharged four-cylinder lump, the aforementioned HEMI engine, and the turbocharged four in combination with plug-in assistance. The Pentastar V6 makes 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (352 Nm) on full song, which is OK for a vehicle of this footprint and weight.
The low-inertia turbocharger of the 2.0-liter mill is the secret to 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque, with said engine being standard in the Sahara trim level. The big-boy Rubicon 392 pumps out a stout 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of twist. As for the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe, this powertrain matches the peak torque of the Rubicon 392 while also promising up to 21 all-electric miles (34 kilometers).
The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 was discontinued in January 2023. The Wrangler Rubicon FarOut special edition is the final application of this engine in the JL Wrangler.