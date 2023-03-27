Jeep Debuts Trio of Renegade and Compass Limited Series, They’re All Electrified

Over in the great U.S. of A, Toyota just announced the impending arrival of the best-selling Tacoma mid-size pickup truck through a crepuscular teaser. But does anyone really think that Jeep fears anything of the sort?
Instead, the Jeep Gladiator not only is not intimidated but alongside its siblings may be ready to join the “full lineup of ultra-capable, utterly efficient and unmistakable Jeep and Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar concepts” that will hit the Moab, Utah trails for the 57th Annual Easter Jeep Safari that is taking place between April 1 and 9, 2023. That is going to be a ‘regular’ Jeep party, and no Toyota will rob them of that, that is for sure.
But wait, there is something for other regions from Jeep, as well – so that customers from other countries do not feel left out. Only that they cater to the local specifics, of course. And when you say Old Continent, you think of new age power, these days. So, meet the new Jeep Renegade and Compass special editions that are now available for order (albeit for undisclosed pricing). They are on a quest to combine the “legendary Jeep 4x4 capability” with innovative design goodies, “well-appointed” interiors, and thorough upgrades inside and out.
Both the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass have gained “a new elegant yet fun-to-drive version” called the Upland special edition. Which, truth be told, is not that novel if you remember that America also has access to it for the little Renegade. Alas, over across the big pond (aka the Atlantic Ocean), the Renegade and Compass Upland special editions are only offered on the 4xe plug-in hybrid version. They both feature 240 ponies under the hood, two electric motors, and the same 1.3-liter turbo mill as in the United States, albeit with electric assistance provided by an 11.4 kWh battery pack.
Additionally, there is also a Compass High Altitude limited series packing the e-Hybrid powertrain, which consists of a 130-horsepower “relaxing hybrid driving experience,” also thanks to a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Based on the Limited grade, the Uplands and High Altitude feature a lot of standard perks, from full LED headlights to the latest Uconnect systems. The Renegade and Compass Upland have cleanable and washable seats, bronze MetaKrome finishing touches in the cabin, and unique black cloth bucket seats with bronze inserts and a Techno-leather steering wheel.
Meanwhile, the Compass High Altitude has black touches, body-colored exterior elements, and exclusive 19-inch glossy black alloy wheels, and all three special editions can be had in Alpine White, Black, and Colorado Red. Inside, the High Altitude differs from the Uplands via its cloth/vinyl seats with red stitching. Plus, the Renegade and Compass Upland can also be had with the more “adventurous” Sting Gray and Shade Blue exterior color options to further distinguish themselves from the pack.
But wait, there is something for other regions from Jeep, as well – so that customers from other countries do not feel left out. Only that they cater to the local specifics, of course. And when you say Old Continent, you think of new age power, these days. So, meet the new Jeep Renegade and Compass special editions that are now available for order (albeit for undisclosed pricing). They are on a quest to combine the “legendary Jeep 4x4 capability” with innovative design goodies, “well-appointed” interiors, and thorough upgrades inside and out.
Both the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass have gained “a new elegant yet fun-to-drive version” called the Upland special edition. Which, truth be told, is not that novel if you remember that America also has access to it for the little Renegade. Alas, over across the big pond (aka the Atlantic Ocean), the Renegade and Compass Upland special editions are only offered on the 4xe plug-in hybrid version. They both feature 240 ponies under the hood, two electric motors, and the same 1.3-liter turbo mill as in the United States, albeit with electric assistance provided by an 11.4 kWh battery pack.
Additionally, there is also a Compass High Altitude limited series packing the e-Hybrid powertrain, which consists of a 130-horsepower “relaxing hybrid driving experience,” also thanks to a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Based on the Limited grade, the Uplands and High Altitude feature a lot of standard perks, from full LED headlights to the latest Uconnect systems. The Renegade and Compass Upland have cleanable and washable seats, bronze MetaKrome finishing touches in the cabin, and unique black cloth bucket seats with bronze inserts and a Techno-leather steering wheel.
Meanwhile, the Compass High Altitude has black touches, body-colored exterior elements, and exclusive 19-inch glossy black alloy wheels, and all three special editions can be had in Alpine White, Black, and Colorado Red. Inside, the High Altitude differs from the Uplands via its cloth/vinyl seats with red stitching. Plus, the Renegade and Compass Upland can also be had with the more “adventurous” Sting Gray and Shade Blue exterior color options to further distinguish themselves from the pack.