New Jeep Renegade Upland Edition Makes Entry-Level Trim Level Pricier for 2023

Jeep already reshuffled its 2023 Renegade lineup last year, dropping the Sport base trim level, and going all-wheel drive only, and now they have expanded it with the introduction of the new Upland Special Edition in our market.
Building on the new entry-level model, the Latitude, the 2023 Jeep Renegade Upland gets a few interesting features inside and out, and marks the return of the Solar Yellow, with the vibrant hue being available across the entire family. Besides the fresh paint finish, it is also available in Slate Blue, Sting Gray, Colorado Red, Alpine White, and Black.
Another highlight that is bound to turn heads is the Trailhawk-like look, with the Renegade Upland sporting new bumpers. It has a matte black hood decal too, as well as cornering front fog lamps, windshield deicer, dusk-sensing headlamps, and rides on 17-inch aluminum wheels that were shod in all-terrain tires for extra grip on loose or sticky surfaces.
Opening the door will reveal the familiar interior, with cloth upholstery decorated by bronze inserts, topographic pattern for the seats, and Techno leather-wrapped steering wheel, next to the usual gizmos comprising Jeep’s Uconnect 4 infotainment system, with an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, GPS navigation, ambient lighting, and a 7-inch display in the instrument cluster, among others.
Powering it is the 177-hp 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, whose thrust is rated at 210 pound-feet (285 Nm). It is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, said to be a segment first, and all-wheel drive, because as we already mentioned, the Renegade is not available with front-wheel drive anymore in our market, starting with the 2023 model year.
According to the Stellantis-owned brand, the new Jeep Renegade Upland Edition is a package that costs $595 over the MSRP of the base variant on which it is based. The Latitude is available from $30,490, without factoring in dealer fees, destination, and options, which means that the Upland starts at $31,085. Topping both of them are the Altitude, Limited, and Trailhawk, and these can be yours from a minimum of $31,490, $32,845, and $32,440 respectively. The entire Renegade lineup packs the same engine, which returns 25 mpg combined, in the same configuration, mated to the aforementioned auto ‘box.
On a final note, we will remind you that by dropping the Sport for the 2023 model year, the Renegade has become more expensive than the bigger Compass, which is a $29,995 affair before destination and dealer fees. The off-road-ready Wrangler, on the other hand, can be yours from $31,195, albeit as a two-door, with the four-door kicking off at $35,690, and the range-topping Rubicon 392 at $82,495, and if we were in the market for a new Jeep, we know which one we’d go for.
