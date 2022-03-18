2022 Jeep Renegade Gets the (RED) Coat Too, U.S. Clients Can Place Orders

U.S. customers can now order the 2022 Jeep Renegade in a new trim called the (RED) Special Edition. The updates are purely cosmetic, but they’re made as a sign of support. Future owners of this vehicle will get minor bragging rights, that’s for sure. Here’s the whole deal.
The name of this crossover SUV will be known everywhere as (Jeep)RED Renegade, where “RED” is in superscript. This is meant to show the carmaker is involved in initiatives that have a global approach to stopping problems that, in one way or another, affect all of us now or in the future. The effort is made for a good cause. Here’s what you can get out of it as a customer - besides being part of a global campaign to end life-altering diseases, of course.
The (Jeep)RED Renegade is molded on top of the Latitude trim and will have an MSRP of $29,590 without the destination charge of $1,595. This means the recommended price has been increased by $900 for the special trim. The crimson red color that is specific for the Global Fund’s partners is actually Colorado Red on the 2022 Renegades that are part of this deal. But you don’t have to wander around in this snappy color if you don’t want. Jeep is also offering its new customers the possibility to choose from Alpine (white), Black, and Sting Gray while still supporting the cause.
All (Jeep)RED Renegade models will come with the 1.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that’s connected to a nine-speed automatic gear box. Power is sent to all the wheels only when needed, as the system determines when full traction is needed. The vehicle also comes with the option of disconnecting the rear axle for a better fuel economy.
By buying a 2022 (Jeep)RED Renegade you’re also getting a number of safety and security systems that help with everyday usability, but also 19-inch wheels, cloth bucket seats, red accents on the speakers and vents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and the Uconnect 4 infotainment with its 8.4-inch touchscreen.
If you're thinking about buying one, just remember Jeep sent us only one picture with the crossover that's also just a rendering of what the vehicle will look like. Moreover, the company said the availability of these Renegades will be limited. There's no specific number mentioned, however. For now, it seems like not even one has been manufactured.
The (RED) campaign was made known globally seven years ago, when Apple decided to launch its iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in this striking color called crimson and with the relevant branding applied. The company wanted to give its customers the chance to help the fight against health issues worldwide.
Jeep, Ram, and Fiat are the first automotive partners for (RED) as Stellantis wanted to involve itself in social causes. The agreement was signed last year, when the promise to donate over $4,000,000 was also made by the carmakers. The contract ends in 2024.
