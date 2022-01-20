Jeep Renegade and Compass Gain Environmentally Friendly ‘Upland’ Launch Edition Spec

Jeep is making a solid commitment to sustainability and in order to emphasize it, the carmaker is launching ‘Upland’ special edition trim levels for the Renegade and the Compass. This new specification will also be available on 4xe Plug-in Hybrid variants, as well as new e-Hybrid models.
Visually, Upland models will be instantly recognizable thanks to their new and exclusive Matter Azur exterior colorway.
The body also comes with a two-tone black roof (which gets a more visible and extensive design on the Renegade), gloss black 17-inch wheels (on Renegade) and 18-inch wheels (on Compass), plus the so-called MetaKrome bronze accents on the front grille rings and on the rear skid plate, as well as a dedicated sticker on the hood.
Inside, Jeep has made extensive use of recycled materials, which you’ll find on the headliner, floor mats, and on the exclusive SEAQUAL seats, which are made from recycled plastic removed from the ocean. Other interior highlights include a distinctive contrast stitching, the Jeep logo on the front backrests and an organic vinyl insert near the shoulder area.
The goal was to create a contemporary and distinctive visual effect, thanks to the weave interlaced with the classic chevron motif on a black base. Meanwhile, plastics collected from the Mediterranean (by fishermen) are “transformed by SEAQUAL into a polyester fiber that can be used as a genuine fabric.”
“In the weaving phase, the SEAQUAL yarn is mixed with other eco-friendly fibers, all of which are natural, recycled or recovered,” explains the carmaker.
On the Renegade, some of the plastic panels and components used inside are also derived from recycled materials, specifically from plastics once used in headlights. This crossover also gets MetaKrome painted accents (air vent trim, speaker trim). As for the Compass, its door panels and dashboard are both wrapped in the same previously mentioned recycled material, while additional MetaKrome can be found on the profile of the dashboard.
Jeep is also taking this opportunity to expand on its electrified SUV portfolio in Europe, by offering hybrid versions of the Renegade and Compass to buyers in Germany, France, Netherlands, Scandinavia and Portugal. These new e-Hybrid variants will go on sale in March, joining the brand’s successful plug-in hybrid 4xe models.
The hybrid system features a new four-cylinder 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline unit, good for 130 hp and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm) of torque, mated to a new seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. There’s also a built-in 48-volt 20 hp electric motor that adds another 40 lb-ft (55 Nm) of torque.
Buyers will be able to choose between four trim levels as far as this new hybrid range is concerned: Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited and S, plus the special launch edition.
