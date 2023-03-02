Jeep Recalls Manual Wrangler and Manual Gladiator, Remedy Not Yet Available

Introduced for the 2018 and 2020 model years, the JL Wrangler and JT Gladiator both come standard with the AL6 six-speed manual transmission from Aisin Seiki. The clutch assembly, which includes the pressure plate and disc, is manufactured by Ohio-based Schaeffler Group. Based on documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by FCA US LLC (a.k.a. Chrysler), the clutch intermediate pressure plate wasn’t produced according to design specifications.
The third-largest automaker of the so-called Big Three in Detroit started investigating events related to pressure plate failures in December 2022. The Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance department analyzed vehicle histories, witness statements, and fire patterns to confirm the aforementioned events. A potential trend of thermal events related to failed clutches was identified, relating to vehicles manufactured after recall 21V-028.
No fewer than 42,887 examples of the 2018 to 2021 Wrangler and 2020 to 2021 Gladiator were included in 21V-028, issued in January 2021. Dealers were instructed to update the software with new code designed to reduce engine torque when the clutch assembly temperature rises to a level that may damage the inner pressure plate. A software update for an improperly manufactured component? And people still wonder why Chrysler has a bad reputation for quality and service…
As mentioned earlier, the thermal events identified by FCA US LLC involved vehicles produced after campaign number’s 21V-028 suspect population. The Auburn Hills-based automaker inspected a 2023 model year Jeep Wrangler equipped with the Aisin-supplied manual transmission, identifying a complete failure of the Schaeffler Group-supplied clutch assembly.
Prior to announcing campaign number 23V-116, FCA US LLC was aware of 26 customer assistance records, 36 warranty claims, and six field reports related to this concern for all markets, not only the United States of America. The dates of receipt for said records, claims, and reports range from July 2021 to January 2023.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now officially referred to as Stellantis following the merger with Groupe PSA, is aware of zero accidents and one injury related to this problem. The Vehicle Regulations Committee finally agreed to conduct a safety recall on February 16th, with the recall comprising 69,201 manual-equipped Wranglers and Gladiators built for the U.S. market.
The suspect population of Wranglers ranges between August 23rd, 2017 and February 16th, 2023 for the 2018 through 2023 model years, a period that includes the software-limited vehicles mentioned earlier. The 2020 to 2023 model year Gladiator is called back to the tune of 14,119 units manufactured between December 21st, 2018 and February 16th, 2023 as per production records.
FCA US LLC explains that an overheated clutch pressure plate may fracture, resulting in cracks or holes in the transmission case. Heated debris can be expelled from the transmission bellhousing, potentially resulting in a vehicle fire. The suspect clutch assembly is listed in the document below as part number 68273845AD.
Both dealers and owners will be notified no later than April 14th, with dealer techs instructed to… well… do nothing for the time being. The remedy is under development at the moment of reporting. Be it a new clutch assembly or a new tranny, only time will tell.
