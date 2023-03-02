Jeep Recalls Manual Wrangler and Manual Gladiator, Remedy Not Yet Available

Introduced for the 2018 and 2020 model years, the JL Wrangler and JT Gladiator both come standard with the AL6 six-speed manual transmission from Aisin Seiki. The clutch assembly, which includes the pressure plate and disc, is manufactured by Ohio-based Schaeffler Group. Based on documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by FCA US LLC (a.k.a. Chrysler), the clutch intermediate pressure plate wasn’t produced according to design specifications.

11 photos Photo: Jeep / edited