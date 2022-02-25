Jeep Set to Show Multiple Concepts at 56th Annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab

Jeep has announced it will bring at least two concept vehicles to the 56th Annual Easter Jeep Safari. The American brand has already confirmed that one of those concept vehicles will be an electrified 4xe Jeep SUV, which is claimed to "certainly conquer even the most tumultuous terrain."
The off-road-focused brand will showcase at least one other concept vehicle at the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari held in Moab, Utah. The second concept is believed to be based on the Gladiator, the marque's pick-up truck, and it is easy to believe that since the company published an image that looks like a truck-shaped QR code, and it has a stamp that writes "Jeep Performance Parts" under it.
It is important to note the fact that Jeep will also showcase Jeep Performance Parts concept vehicles at the event held in Moab, scheduled April 9-17, 2022. One of those models is expected to be based on the 2022 Grand Cherokee, as JPP and Jeep sketches reveal. Several Wrangler-based concept vehicles should also be present, as Jeep has already accustomed us with each edition of this event.
As Jeep noted, the brand's new 4xe electrified SUV will be able to drive both on tumultuous terrain and the backcountry trails of Moab, while also highlighting the company's vision of Zero Emission Freedom. With the latter in mind, Jeep has decided to offer an electrified variant of all Jeep brand SUVs by 2025. The Gladiator is expected to get its 4xe plug-in hybrid variant in 2024.
We should not be surprised if we get to see yet another electric Jeep concept, like the Wrangler Magneto Concept back in 2021. Jeep has yet to offer an all-electric model in its range, but that will eventually happen, especially if we think about the “Zero Emission” part of the company's vision.
However, do not confuse the showcase of an all-electric one-off concept vehicle with the launch of a production-spec electric Jeep, which might not be as close to reality as it may seem, but is still a year away.
