The 20 Best Jeep Models of All Time (No. 10 – 1)

Willys-Overland originally filed the Jeep trademark in 1943 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. After much back and forth, the federal agency relented in 1950 despite Jeep being used in a formal way since 1945 when the CJ-2A “Universal Jeep” started series production.
The first commercially successful Civilian Jeep ranks 11th in our Top 20 Best Jeep Models of All Time two-part special because it singlehandedly brought this iconic nameplate into the mainstream. Nearly 215,000 units were produced, and the CJ series would ultimately top more than 1.5 million examples until 1986, the year of the Space Shuttle Challenger and Chernobyl disasters.
10. Jeep Gladiator J series
9. Jeep Gladiator JT series
8. Willys-Overland Truck
7. Jeep Wagoneer SJ series
6. Jeep Wrangler 4xe
5. Jeep Wrangler YJ
4. Jeep Wrangler TJ
3. Jeep Grand Cherokee ZJ series
2. Jeep Avenger
1. Willys MB
