This Rivian R1T Mobile Service Truck Is Equipped for Almost Anything

Buying an EV from a company like Rivian, Tesla, or Lucid can be quite a transformational experience. Their direct-to-customer sales model is great because it eliminates the middleman, but it can also create angst for newcomers However, nobody should worry too much because technicians today have access to vehicles that look like labs on wheels.
Buying a Rivian R1T or R1S is an enticing proposition. These zero-tailpipe emission vehicles come with lots of power, enhanced off-road capabilities, enough room for passengers, quality materials throughout the cabin, and clever luggage space. Moreover, despite costs having increased recently, both models are still at a very attractive price point for what they offer.
The best thing about it is that you can still buy the pickup truck with the dual-motor (one for each axle) and large battery pack configuration and still qualify for the EV tax credit because it costs $79,000. So, in the end, it’ll end up leaving you without $71,500.
If you’re eyeing the SUV, then things get a little bit more complicated because you can benefit from the EV tax credit only when the smaller battery pack is combined with the dual-motor configuration.
But whatever you may end up choosing, a thing that does not warrant any worries is servicing. Unless you live in a very remote place, Rivian’s specialists will reach you to perform all the necessary work. All you have to do is use the app or call to place a request. From then on, an appointment is made and a service plan is created. This step informs you if something needs to be paid or if you have to do anything in particular. Be aware that in some cases the automaker will have you drop the vehicle at a service location.
But if a Mobile Service team is being sent your way, you can expect a top-notch level of service. As shown in the video down below, a Rivian R1T driven by a technician comes incredibly well-equipped. A customer reported the compressor display stopped working, so the company sent out somebody with the replacement part and the tools to do the job.
However, the all-electric pickup truck was packed with Milwaukee tools and accessories. Most of the items were stacked in the second row from where the seats were removed and perforated cover plus some plastic hard cases replaced them. Moreover, thanks to the cleverly implemented gear tunnel, the Mobile Service R1T also came with a couple of slide-out trays on one side and a jack plus some extra tools on the other.
The pickup truck is also equipped with amber warning lights that can flash when someone may need assistance on the side of a busy road.
Unfortunately, we can’t look at what’s being stored in the truck’s bed. We can only hope that there’s an extra battery hiding in there that can be used when someone runs out of juice somewhere remote or while on the highway, away from any charger.
Lastly, the company’s CEO showed everyone that Rivian is serious about responding to its customers’ needs last year when we got a good look at how a white non-Amazon EDV was equipped for all kinds of situations where a customer might need some help. All that remains for the EV maker to share with the world is its vision for an R1S that can be used for service visits.
The best thing about it is that you can still buy the pickup truck with the dual-motor (one for each axle) and large battery pack configuration and still qualify for the EV tax credit because it costs $79,000. So, in the end, it’ll end up leaving you without $71,500.
If you’re eyeing the SUV, then things get a little bit more complicated because you can benefit from the EV tax credit only when the smaller battery pack is combined with the dual-motor configuration.
But whatever you may end up choosing, a thing that does not warrant any worries is servicing. Unless you live in a very remote place, Rivian’s specialists will reach you to perform all the necessary work. All you have to do is use the app or call to place a request. From then on, an appointment is made and a service plan is created. This step informs you if something needs to be paid or if you have to do anything in particular. Be aware that in some cases the automaker will have you drop the vehicle at a service location.
But if a Mobile Service team is being sent your way, you can expect a top-notch level of service. As shown in the video down below, a Rivian R1T driven by a technician comes incredibly well-equipped. A customer reported the compressor display stopped working, so the company sent out somebody with the replacement part and the tools to do the job.
However, the all-electric pickup truck was packed with Milwaukee tools and accessories. Most of the items were stacked in the second row from where the seats were removed and perforated cover plus some plastic hard cases replaced them. Moreover, thanks to the cleverly implemented gear tunnel, the Mobile Service R1T also came with a couple of slide-out trays on one side and a jack plus some extra tools on the other.
The pickup truck is also equipped with amber warning lights that can flash when someone may need assistance on the side of a busy road.
Unfortunately, we can’t look at what’s being stored in the truck’s bed. We can only hope that there’s an extra battery hiding in there that can be used when someone runs out of juice somewhere remote or while on the highway, away from any charger.
Lastly, the company’s CEO showed everyone that Rivian is serious about responding to its customers’ needs last year when we got a good look at how a white non-Amazon EDV was equipped for all kinds of situations where a customer might need some help. All that remains for the EV maker to share with the world is its vision for an R1S that can be used for service visits.