Jeep Grand Wagoneer Debuts in the Middle East With High-Output Hurricane I6 Mill

The Wagoneer and posher Grand Wagoneer aren’t even considered Jeeps by the 4x4 specialist. The Stellantis-owned brand markets them under the Wagoneer sub-brand, and even though both are based on the Ram 1500 pickup truck’s ladder frame, both are hideously expensive in the U.S.A.
How expensive? Think $86,640 right off the bat for the base specification of the Grand Wagoneer, which has recently made its international debut in the Middle East. From the attached press release, we learn that it starts at $126,800 not accounting for the value-added tax. Both the standard- and long-wheelbase variants of the Grand Wagoneer are available in this part of the world, with both relying on the 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six mill.
First and foremost, L stands for a 12-inch increase in overall length and an additional 5 inches in the rear overhang. The Grand Wagoneer is listed with 28.4 cubic feet (804 liters) behind the rearmost row of seats. By comparison, the Grand Wagoneer L flaunts 44.2 cubic feet (1,252 liters).
Standard 4x4 also needs to be highlighted, as do the output figures of the twin-turbocharged sixer hiding under the hood. Instead of 510 horsepower (517 ps) and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) for the North American specification, the Grand Wagoneer for the Middle East is listed with 493 horsepower (500 ps) and 670 Nm (494 pound-feet). The reason behind these minor differences isn’t clear, but chances are that Stellantis retuned the straight-six powerplant to work better in the heat of the Middle East.
The press release attached below further mentions a 5.7-liter V8 with eTorque mild-hybrid assistance, although that engine isn’t available in the Grand Wagoneer. The high-output version of the Hurricane is more powerful and torquier than the 6.4-liter HEMI, and being a sixer, you can also expect better gas mileage than the 392-ci naturally-aspirated eighter.
When properly equipped for towing, the Grand Wagoneer is much obliged to tow up to 9,750 pounds (4,423 kilograms). It remains to be seen how that gasoline-fueled turbo sixer will fare in terms of reliability, an engine that is way more stressed at all times than the 6.4-liter HEMI by design.
Scheduled to arrive in Middle Eastern showrooms in the first quarter of 2023, the Grand Wagoneer isn’t coming to any other market. Jeep clearly states that the Middle East is “the only other market where it will be sold outside of North America.” Given that Europe isn’t exactly made for half-ton pickup truck-based sport utility vehicles, that doesn’t really come as a surprise. The Indo-Pacific and Asia aren’t exactly fond of this type of vehicle either, so yeah, North America and the Middle East should suffice.
Exterior colors kick off with Ember Red, followed by Bright White, Diamond Black, Baltic Gray, Silver Zynith, Velvet Red, River Rock Blue, Rocky Mountain Green, and Midnight Sky Blue. The interior exudes craftsmanship, but it’s not as quaint as a gentleman’s club. For instance, did you know the Grand Wagoneer offers up to 75 inches of total digital display screen area? The dashboard area alone sports up to 45 inches.
