Upcoming Jeep Gladiator 4xe Reportedly Pushed Back to the 2024 Model Year

Jeep started its plug-in hybrid makeover with the Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe. Over in the United States, the Wrangler 4xe went on sale for the 2021 model year with an EPA-rated electric driving range of 22 miles (35 kilometers). Following the unveiling of the Grand Cherokee 4xe utility vehicle, almost everyone is looking forward to the Gladiator 4xe.
The fuel-sipping truck was confirmed in January 2021 by global president Christian Meunier. Just a few months later, the pictured teaser image was posted by the 4x4 specialist on social media, then subsequently removed.
As for the latest update on the Gladiator 4xe, a source that’s allegedly close to Jeep suggests that it’s going to be launched in 2023 for the 2024 model year when the mid-size pickup is expected to receive a refresh. Speaking to Mopar Insiders, the source “confirms that Gladiator 4xe will be powered by the same PHEV system” as the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe.
Even though it’s a sound assumption to wait until the mid-cycle redesign, Jeep is probably aware that delaying the Gladiator 4xe will cost them customers that will jump ship to competing automakers. On the other hand, Jeep also knows that nobody intends to launch a plug-in hybrid truck in 2022 for the model year 2023, which is why the rescheduling holds water.
Whatever the future holds for the Gladiator 4xe, we must remember that Jeep aims quite a bit higher than a plug-in hybrid. Under the “zero-emission freedom” tagline, the brand plans to launch a full-electric Wrangler based on the Magneto Concept introduced at the Easter Jeep Safari in April.
Stellantis, the multinational corporation that combines Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with Groupe PSA, will spend in the ballpark of €30 billion ($35 billion) on BEVs and software. During the Stellantis EV Day, the Jeep brand promised BEV offerings in each segment by calendar year 2025.
