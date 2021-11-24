Azzam, the $600 Million Megayacht That's Still the World's Longest and Most Mysterious

5 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Vs Navigator & Escalade - Best High-Riding U.S. Luxury

4 Doug DeMuro Loves and Hates the New and Innovative 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

More on this:

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Hits the 'Used' Car Market in Europe, Costs Mercedes-Maybach GLS Money

Jeep has no intention of launching the Grand Wagoneer in Europe, but if you know where to look, then you could land one… at a hefty premium, obviously. 15 photos



You may want to sit down for this one, because at €163,030 ($183,370), this Grand Wagoneer makes the new-generation AMG GLS 63 at €154,509.60 ($173,787). You could even get the Maybach GLS instead, as it can be ordered from €165,767 ($186,449).



In the States, the



The vendor claims that it’s offered in black on top of the brown leather interior, with numerous goodies, including leather upholstery, metal trim, Uconnect infotainment system, ambient lighting, massaging seats, panoramic sunroof, electric running boards, 22-inch alloy wheels, and so on. But if you had that much money for a new SUV , would you really get the Grand Wagoneer One place where you could look for the biggest Jeep on sale today is Mobile , and that’s where we found this one. It’s advertised by a German used car dealer that has numerous other rides in its portfolio, most of which were born in ‘The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave’, and costs a whopping amount of money.You may want to sit down for this one, because at €163,030 ($183,370), this Grand Wagoneer makes the new-generation Range Rover look affordable by comparison. The luxury high-rider has a recommended retail price of €121,200 (equal to $136,321) in Germany, and for the BMW X7 M50i, you’re looking at a minimum of €119,200 ($134,072). The Mercedes-Benz GLS starts at €91,314.65 ($102,707), and theGLS 63 at €154,509.60 ($173,787). You could even get the Maybach GLS instead, as it can be ordered from €165,767 ($186,449).In the States, the Series III trim level , which is the one advertised here, has an MSRP of $104,845 and uses a 6.4-liter V8 engine that pumps out 471 horsepower at 6,000 rpm. It’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, returning 13/18/15 mpg (18.1/13.1/15.7 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined. The vehicle offers seating for seven, boasts a 9,850 lbs (4,468 kg) towing capacity, a 1,360 lbs (617 kg) payload, and is accompanied by a 60-month/60,000-mile (96,560-km) powertrain warranty.The vendor claims that it’s offered in black on top of the brown leather interior, with numerous goodies, including leather upholstery, metal trim, Uconnect infotainment system, ambient lighting, massaging seats, panoramic sunroof, electric running boards, 22-inch alloy wheels, and so on. But if you had that much money for a new, would you really get the Grand Wagoneer over a Maybach or an X7?

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.



Official Jeep Grand Wagoneer pictures shared in the gallery. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.Official Jeep Grand Wagoneer pictures shared in the gallery.