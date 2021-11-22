Airbag Problem Sparks Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer Recall

FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), Jeep’s parent company, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are conducting a recall for certain Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer SUVs in the United States.
Almost 100,000 vehicles, with a 100% estimated defect rate, from the 2021 model year in the case of the Grand Cherokee L, and the 2022 model year for the other two models, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will have to be driven back to the dealers for repairs.
The issue is blamed on the incorrect software of the Occupant Restraint Controller (ORC), which could disable the frontal and knee airbags without any prior warning. Needless to say that such a failure, blamed on the component manufacturer, Veoneer, based in Michigan, would increase the risk of injury to occupants in the event of an accident.
A document released by the safety agency states that the North American automotive giant will reach out to owners before December 30. That is also when its official dealer network will be informed of the problem that can be fixed by reprograming the ORC with the correct software version.
Authorized technicians will perform the repair free of charge, and as usual (well, mostly), the automaker will reimburse owners who have fixed their vehicles on their own, on the condition that they can prove it, either with the original receipt and/or other adequate proof of payment.
The voluntary recall that bears the number Y79 is expected to kick off early next year. Nonetheless, in the meantime, owners of the potentially affected Jeeps, namely the 2021 Grand Cherokee L, 2022 Wagoneer, and 2022 Grand Wagoneer, can reach out to the car manufacturer at 1-800-853-1403. Should they have additional questions on the topic, they can also get in touch with the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.
