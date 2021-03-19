All-New 2022 Grand Wagoneer Is Here so Let’s Step Inside Its Jaw-Dropping Cabin

With the launch of the new Wagoneer sub-brand, Jeep aims to set new benchmarks for luxury and refinement. Nowhere is that more evident than inside the Grand Wagoneer flagship, where we find a harmonious blend between craftsmanship and technology.
The iconic American manufacturer has come a long way from the era where its only focus was building dependable off-road machines.
The carmaker started the year by releasing the beautiful Grand Cherokee L, a three-row SUV that combines 4x4 capabilities with a level of luxury and comfort never before seen on a Jeep.
The company wasn’t done, and recently, it revealed two new SUVs that mark the revival of the Wagoneer nameplate as a standalone brand.
As you step inside, the abundance of premium materials and finely crafted details, along with the spaciousness of it all, will have you questioning whether or not you climbed into the right SUV. A second look at the badge on the steering wheel will confirm that this is indeed an American-made Wagoneer and not a luxurious European model.
Among the first things that catch the eye is the genuine handcrafted Satin American Walnut wood that adorns the interior. Primarily used on extravagant yachts, this elegant material is an indication that Jeep is serious about taking American-made luxury vehicles to another level. It also reminds us of the original Wagoneer that featured wood panels on the exterior.
its predecessor is the design of the two-spoke, leather-wrapped steering wheel. This modern interpretation features a bolstered handgrip where a third spoke is usually positioned.
All Wagoneers come with quality leather seats as standard, but the Grand Wagoneer Series III offers customers the pinnacle of elegance with the Palermo leather-trimmed option. This material that is also used on the lower part of the dash, center stack, armrests, and door panels.
In the front, the Grand Wagoneer comes with 24-way power-adjustable seats with multiple memory settings, massage functions, power lumbar support, and 4-way-power headrests.
The dashboard features a two-piece instrument panel which includes a 12.3-inch frameless digital cluster behind the steering wheel and another 10.25-inch screen with touch capabilities positioned on the passenger side. It can be used for navigation, entertainment, or video feedback from the SUV’s exterior cameras.
Between these two, standing out of the central console, is the main 12-inch infotainment touchscreen with Uconnect 5. Underneath it, there’s an additional 10.25-inch articulating comfort touchscreen for the four-zone HVAC system. A similar one is found on the central console in the second row.
Grand Wagoneer can be fitted with two more, one on the back of each front seat. Like the central and passenger displays in the front, the 10.1-inch touchscreens include Fire TV for Auto and Amazon Alexa integration as well as access to the Uconnect 5 features.
Other available features include a windshield head-up display, a fully digital rearview mirror, two-zone ambient lighting, wireless charging, up to 11 USB ports or a 23-speaker, 1,375-watt McIntosh audio system.
Set to compete against the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator, the Hemi-powered Grand Wagoneer seems to have the edge as far as the interior is concerned.
Those who appreciate the finer things in life will find it hard to complain about anything it has to offer. In addition to its American rivals, it should easily compete with smaller yet more luxury-oriented European SUVs in terms of comfort, technology, and craftsmanship.
The carmaker started the year by releasing the beautiful Grand Cherokee L, a three-row SUV that combines 4x4 capabilities with a level of luxury and comfort never before seen on a Jeep.
The company wasn’t done, and recently, it revealed two new SUVs that mark the revival of the Wagoneer nameplate as a standalone brand.
As you step inside, the abundance of premium materials and finely crafted details, along with the spaciousness of it all, will have you questioning whether or not you climbed into the right SUV. A second look at the badge on the steering wheel will confirm that this is indeed an American-made Wagoneer and not a luxurious European model.
Among the first things that catch the eye is the genuine handcrafted Satin American Walnut wood that adorns the interior. Primarily used on extravagant yachts, this elegant material is an indication that Jeep is serious about taking American-made luxury vehicles to another level. It also reminds us of the original Wagoneer that featured wood panels on the exterior.
its predecessor is the design of the two-spoke, leather-wrapped steering wheel. This modern interpretation features a bolstered handgrip where a third spoke is usually positioned.
All Wagoneers come with quality leather seats as standard, but the Grand Wagoneer Series III offers customers the pinnacle of elegance with the Palermo leather-trimmed option. This material that is also used on the lower part of the dash, center stack, armrests, and door panels.
In the front, the Grand Wagoneer comes with 24-way power-adjustable seats with multiple memory settings, massage functions, power lumbar support, and 4-way-power headrests.
The dashboard features a two-piece instrument panel which includes a 12.3-inch frameless digital cluster behind the steering wheel and another 10.25-inch screen with touch capabilities positioned on the passenger side. It can be used for navigation, entertainment, or video feedback from the SUV’s exterior cameras.
Between these two, standing out of the central console, is the main 12-inch infotainment touchscreen with Uconnect 5. Underneath it, there’s an additional 10.25-inch articulating comfort touchscreen for the four-zone HVAC system. A similar one is found on the central console in the second row.
Grand Wagoneer can be fitted with two more, one on the back of each front seat. Like the central and passenger displays in the front, the 10.1-inch touchscreens include Fire TV for Auto and Amazon Alexa integration as well as access to the Uconnect 5 features.
Other available features include a windshield head-up display, a fully digital rearview mirror, two-zone ambient lighting, wireless charging, up to 11 USB ports or a 23-speaker, 1,375-watt McIntosh audio system.
Set to compete against the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator, the Hemi-powered Grand Wagoneer seems to have the edge as far as the interior is concerned.
Those who appreciate the finer things in life will find it hard to complain about anything it has to offer. In addition to its American rivals, it should easily compete with smaller yet more luxury-oriented European SUVs in terms of comfort, technology, and craftsmanship.