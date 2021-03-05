Tech-Savory 2022 Kia K8 Cabin Easily Puts to Shame the Cadenza's Dated Interior

Massive changes are taking place at the top end of the Kia model range, both literally and figuratively. While the South Korean company's SUV family is taking care of itself (with a little help from updates, of course), Kia continues to show its willingness to give another chance to models from segments that are slowly becoming obsolete.
We have seen that happen with Kia’s huge statement in the MPV segment, namely the all-new Carnival, and now it’s time to prepare for the upcoming introduction of the K8 sedan. For now, the model is set to launch in South Korea later this year, and there's absolutely no hint that the U.S. market will get it as a Cadenza replacement.
The Korean automaker is taking its time revealing the new flagship K8 that’s destined to arrive in place of the (not so) dearly departed K900 and Cadenza. We already know these two sedans are getting the axe in the United States, but Kia has stayed mum on the global availability of the K8 since it revealed the exterior lines last month (in KDM specification, of course).
Now it’s time for a quick peek inside the cabin, and Kia teases us to just a part of the interior. As such, we’re only allowed to glimpse the area where the driver and front passenger will reside. Nothing on the back seat amenities, just yet, as Kia keeps those under wraps along with information regarding the specific market launches. We only learn that “more information on the all-new K8 will be made available in due course.”
Let’s focus on the available details, which include a high-tech dual-display assembly for the driver and a “high-end luxury and sumptuous comfort in a detail-oriented lounge(-like)” general atmosphere. A contemporary panoramic assembly of a couple of 12-inch displays (one for the instrument cluster, one for infotainment duties) is the highlight of the driver’s workplace.
Kia is also announcing a new collaboration with Meridian, bringing a system from the high-end audio company inside one of its vehicles for the first time. It’s a 14-speaker setup in case anyone wondered. There’s also a new design for the steering wheel, wood inserts, soft-touch switches, and shift-by-wire transmission operation, among other changes.
The Korean automaker is taking its time revealing the new flagship K8 that’s destined to arrive in place of the (not so) dearly departed K900 and Cadenza. We already know these two sedans are getting the axe in the United States, but Kia has stayed mum on the global availability of the K8 since it revealed the exterior lines last month (in KDM specification, of course).
Now it’s time for a quick peek inside the cabin, and Kia teases us to just a part of the interior. As such, we’re only allowed to glimpse the area where the driver and front passenger will reside. Nothing on the back seat amenities, just yet, as Kia keeps those under wraps along with information regarding the specific market launches. We only learn that “more information on the all-new K8 will be made available in due course.”
Let’s focus on the available details, which include a high-tech dual-display assembly for the driver and a “high-end luxury and sumptuous comfort in a detail-oriented lounge(-like)” general atmosphere. A contemporary panoramic assembly of a couple of 12-inch displays (one for the instrument cluster, one for infotainment duties) is the highlight of the driver’s workplace.
Kia is also announcing a new collaboration with Meridian, bringing a system from the high-end audio company inside one of its vehicles for the first time. It’s a 14-speaker setup in case anyone wondered. There’s also a new design for the steering wheel, wood inserts, soft-touch switches, and shift-by-wire transmission operation, among other changes.