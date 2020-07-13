Kia Makes Everyone a Captain Picard Inside All-New Sedona / Carnival

This time around Kia has chosen to spare itself from lowering the minivan self-esteem threshold any further. As such, the references to how the brand intends to make the Sedona / Carnival the prospector for a new “Grand Utility Vehicle” segment have been abandoned in favor of discussing at large the company’s latest interior design language.
It is very clear that Kia intends to elevate the level (and pricing) of the new Carnival (sold as the Sedona in numerous markets, including the U.S.) - much like the exterior the cabin has also undergone substantial modifications for the arrival of the fourth generation.
First off, we can see how the carmaker has taken a page out of Mercedes’ MBUX book – the Carnival’s (Sedona) dashboard is dominated by the flowing dual-pane arrangement. The dual-screen arrangement includes the latest version of the company’s 12.3-inch digital instrument gauges.
But now it comes with an equally wide infotainment screen found in the imediate vicinity, towards the center of the dash. The latter includes all the usual functions and features, but also introduces the very modern haptic touch controls we have already seen in many prototype user-interfaces.
Anything that can be digitized will be covered by touch-sensitive buttons around the central 12.3-inch screen – while the climate control functions are accessed in similar fashion from the second panel located below. Even the transmission knob is based on shift-by-wire technology, so Kia does have a point when talking about its new interior design strategy as having “Spatial Talents.”
It is certainly not yet on par with Enterprises’ NCC-1701 futuristic flight deck, but Kia thinks modern families will enjoy this technological approach that was undertaken for the Carnival / Sedona. They might have a keener interest in the model’s 22-year heritage of providing space as the final frontier of automotive packaging.
That is because Kia has also released a few technical details – the Carnival / Sedona is 40 mm larger than its predecessor (at 5,155 mm), 10 mm wider (at up to 1,995 mm) and its wheelbase grew by another 30 mm (up to 3,090 mm).
The minivan can be configured with three or even four rows, so it can offer enough room for 7, 9 or up to 11 persons onboard. The most popular for Picard might be the first one, thanks to its reclining “captain’s chairs” for those seated in the second row...
First off, we can see how the carmaker has taken a page out of Mercedes’ MBUX book – the Carnival’s (Sedona) dashboard is dominated by the flowing dual-pane arrangement. The dual-screen arrangement includes the latest version of the company’s 12.3-inch digital instrument gauges.
But now it comes with an equally wide infotainment screen found in the imediate vicinity, towards the center of the dash. The latter includes all the usual functions and features, but also introduces the very modern haptic touch controls we have already seen in many prototype user-interfaces.
Anything that can be digitized will be covered by touch-sensitive buttons around the central 12.3-inch screen – while the climate control functions are accessed in similar fashion from the second panel located below. Even the transmission knob is based on shift-by-wire technology, so Kia does have a point when talking about its new interior design strategy as having “Spatial Talents.”
It is certainly not yet on par with Enterprises’ NCC-1701 futuristic flight deck, but Kia thinks modern families will enjoy this technological approach that was undertaken for the Carnival / Sedona. They might have a keener interest in the model’s 22-year heritage of providing space as the final frontier of automotive packaging.
That is because Kia has also released a few technical details – the Carnival / Sedona is 40 mm larger than its predecessor (at 5,155 mm), 10 mm wider (at up to 1,995 mm) and its wheelbase grew by another 30 mm (up to 3,090 mm).
The minivan can be configured with three or even four rows, so it can offer enough room for 7, 9 or up to 11 persons onboard. The most popular for Picard might be the first one, thanks to its reclining “captain’s chairs” for those seated in the second row...