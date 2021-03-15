The Iconic Wagoneer Nameplate Is Back, but Jeep Badges Are Nowhere to Be Found

2 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Is the First Car in the World With Amazon Fire TV

That makes them Jeeps on steroids with designer clothing, and although they don’t feature any Jeep badges, the Wagoneers are still Jeeps and will be called Jeeps, even if there will be some among us who will be quick to start an argument about it. Recently, Stellantis North America (formerly FCA US) has revealed the highly anticipated Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer , two upscale full-size SUVs set to bring back to life an iconic American nameplate last used in 1993 for the first-generation Grand Cherokee’s top-of-the-line trim.Before that, it was a standalone luxury 4x4 model produced by Jeep from 1962 until June 1991, making it the third longest-produced single generation vehicle in U.S. automotive history.In the spirit of that model, Jeep aims to redefine American premium SUVs , and by the looks of both versions, that’s not an overly ambitious objective. They borrow many design cues from the 2021 Grand Cherokee L, yet a closer look reveals luxury is taken to another level, especially on the Grand Wagoneer.Once we delve even deeper into the details, we realize that the revived nameplate is present seemingly everywhere. It’s even spelled out above the seven-slot grille of eachOn the back and lower sides of each front door, we find "Wagoneer" or "Grand Wagoneer" spelled in the same distinct font. The doors are also fitted with U.S. flags next to the lettering to emphasize that these vehicles are part of a new breed of American luxury.The same badges are found inside , on the steering wheel and the bottom of each front seat. Jeep designers seem to have moved the seats’ power controls specifically so that they could fit these badges.So, what’s missing, you ask? Well, if you haven’t figured out by now, neither of these models feature any Jeep logos, even though they look like Jeeps and use one of the company’s most famous nameplates.That’s because the higher-ups at Stellantis North America decided to make Wagoneer a premium sub-brand, much like Hyundai did with Genesis back in 2015.Sub-brands are nothing new; in recent times, Ram became a standalone brand, breaking from Dodge, and even more recently, Ford has branched out the Mustang brand with the arrival of the Mach-E and went on a similar route with the Bronco nameplate.Mind you, the Jeep badge is not the only one that’s missing. Neither Wagoneer models feature Jeep’s iconic "Trail Rated" badge, which is reserved for the most off-road capable of the manufacturer’s models.However, that doesn’t mean that the Wagoneers can’t hold their own on rough terrain. They are available with Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II 4WD systems , Selec-Terrain traction management system, and other off-road oriented upgrades.Additionally, both models are equipped with powerful powertrains; the Wagoneer gets a 392-hp 5.7-liter Hemi fitted with an eTorque 48-volt hybrid system, while the Grand Wagoneer features a 471-hp 6.4-liter Hemi.That makes them Jeeps on steroids with designer clothing, and although they don’t feature any Jeep badges, the Wagoneers are still Jeeps and will be called Jeeps, even if there will be some among us who will be quick to start an argument about it.