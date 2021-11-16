2022 Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer Feature Ridiculous $2,000 Destination Charge

Automakers in the U.S. market cars with the suggested retail price that’s actually a recommendation instead of the final price. Retailers tack on a non-negotiable destination charge on every brand-new vehicle they sell, and if they so wish, dealers have the liberty of marking up the MSRP.
But we’re not going to get deeper into markups. This article concerns the insane delivery fee imposed by Jeep on Wagoneer customers. When I first read on Automotive News that $2,000 is the destination charge of a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, I had to verify this claim on the online configurator.
They’re absolutely right, it definitely is $2,000! What’s even worse for the off-road specialist is that even a lowly Renegade subcompact crossover utility vehicle carries a destination charge of $1,595 at the moment of writing. Five years ago, the transportation fee in the U.S. was $995.
Jeep isn’t alone, though. Most automakers present in the United States of America have jacked up destination charges in these past years, and Stellantis is the worst offender due to the highest average destination charge in the country. As a brief refresher, Stellantis N.V. is the Amsterdam-based merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the French at Groupe PSA, while the U.S. division is known as Stellantis North America.
Based on a modified Ram 1500 body-on-frame platform, the Wagoneer is currently listed at $69,440, excluding taxes and options for the so-called Series II trim level. The Series III is $74,440 whereas the Grand Wagoneer Series I kicks off at $88,440 at the time of writing. Available only with four-wheel drive and a thumpin’ great HEMI with 471 horsepower and 455 pound-feet (617 Nm), the range-topping model is $104,845.
These are very prohibitive retail prices for a body-on-frame sport utility vehicle, but on the other hand, we should remember that Jeep is marketing the Wagoneer twins as luxury-oriented sport utilities.
