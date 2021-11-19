5 Slammed Ford F-150 Looks Like a Bigger Urban Cruiser, Won’t Be Doing Much Hauling

Classy Jeep Grand Wagoneer Quenches Wheel Fetish Thirst With New Shoes

With the introduction of the Wagoneer family, comprising the normal model and the Grand Wagoneer, which are being sold next to the Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L, it may be hard to differentiate between all four. 16 photos



Boasting the standard chrome trim, which bedecks the front, rear, and sides of the SUV , otherwise contrasting the black roof and white body, this Grand Wagoneer rides on new alloys. These have a multi-spoke design and look rather OEM-ish, which is always good in our book, but they’re not exclusive to Jeeps.



Developed for trucks and SUVs by Vossen, they are called the HF6-3 and were already equipped to a number of high-riders, including a



Standard finishes include the Matte Gunmetal, Gloss Black, Brushed Gloss Black, Satin Black, and Polished Silver. However, if you want a more exclusive shade, then you will have to choose between the Anthracite, Satin Silver, and Satin Bronze, which are optional. These are all listed on the wheelmaker’s official website, and at a premium, they might give you more colors to choose from if you really want it.



Thus, if you dig the looks of the several vehicles equipped by Vossen with the HF6-3 alloys, then you should reach out to them and see what else they have in store. In the meantime, this is the part where we invite you to scroll back up and check out the Jeep in the image gallery above.

