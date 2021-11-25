Tuned Barbie Jeep Steps Out of the Closet With Kahn's Help

Kahn’s Chelsea Truck Company took the three-door Jeep Wrangler and gave it a more manly appearance. Well, as much as one can call the otherwise potent SUV manly, that is.
Looking to ditch its Barbie Jeep nickname, this Wrangler sports a few upgrades inside and out, and is currently looking for a new home, but we’ll get to that part in a few moments.
First, let’s see what the mods are, starting up front with the 3D mesh grille that has exposed carbon fiber slats and Chelsea Truck Company branding. The spare wheel cover, with incorporated reversing camera, and the fuel filler cap, were also branded by the tuner, who signed the 9x20-inch Mondial retro black alloy wheels too, shod in off-road rubber.
The more muscular appearance of the vehicle is less visible inside. Still, instead of choosing a vibrant color for the upholstery, to go with the red paint finish, the tuner dressed it in black leather. The bucket seats feature the Chelsea Truck Company embossing in the seatbacks, and two special badges can be found in the cabin too, including an identification plate and an ‘Investing in British Industry’ logo.
this Wrangler still has a decent amount of factory gear, such as the infotainment system with smartphone integration and satellite navigation, reversing camera, climate control, USB port, cruise control, hill start assist, and dusk-sensing headlights, among others.
Kahn claims that the upgrades boost the price of the Jeep by £10,000 (equal to $13,355) over the manufacturer’s RRP, so they are asking £45,999 for it, which equals to $61,420 at the current exchange rates. The tuned high-rider is in right-hand drive, obviously, since it is being marketed in the United Kingdom, and even though it looks brand new, it’s not, because it has 9,501 miles (15,290 km) under its belt and one previous owner in the papers, the ad reveals. Power comes from a 2.0-liter four-banger with 280 hp, according to Kahn, hooked up to an auto ‘box and four-wheel drive.
This red Wrangler is currently in stock at the tuner, next to other modified vehicles. Kahn’s lineup is quite vast, and includes other Wranglers, with similar mods, in addition to the occasional Land Rover Defender from the previous generation, and even a Flying Huntsman 6x6 that will set you back more than an arm and a leg. The modern-day Defender joins the party too, together with the Mercedes-AMG G 63, and the discontinued Mercedes-Benz X-Class. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, and Lamborghini Urus are also advertised by Kahn on its official website, which reveals some low-riding Aston Martins and Jaguars as well, next to other more or less pricey machines.
