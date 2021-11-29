3 Indian Opens the Floodgates to No Limits Custom Building for IRF 2022

Ultra-Rare 1999 Indian Chief Is a Flavorsome Mixture of Retro Looks and Low Mileage

Have a gander at this Chief’s odometer, and you will discover that it’s practically a new bike. 38 photos



This impeccable jewel comes equipped with Firestone tires and a classy pair of leather saddlebags, while its five-digit analog odometer shows 154 miles (248 km). The



At about 5,200 rpm, the air-cooled powerplant will go about delivering 75 ponies to a five-speed transmission, which turns the rear 16-inch wheel via a belt-driven setup. On the other hand, ample stopping power is provided by solo brake discs and billet four-piston calipers at both ends. Up north, you will find a set of telescopic forks with chromed tubes, accompanied by a single shock absorber at six o’clock.



The limited-edition cruiser will tip the scales at a hefty 650 pounds (295 kilograms) on an empty stomach, and its fuel tank is capable of holding up to 4.7 gallons (18 liters) of fossil syrup. A few months ago, this ‘99 MY rarity was blessed with fresh fluids and a brand-new battery to keep things running smoothly.



Right, we’ve covered just about everything there is to know about this bike, so let’s cut to the chase. The Indian Chief is being auctioned off at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, where you may register your bids until Friday, December 3. For now, the top bidder is offering a generous $10,000 to get their hands on this sublime Just before we crossed into the 21st century, the Indian Motorcycle Company of America resurrected the legendary Chief nameplate, with production commencing in Gilroy, California. For the 1999 model-year, a mere 1,100 units have been assembled, one of which can be seen in the photo gallery above.This impeccable jewel comes equipped with Firestone tires and a classy pair of leather saddlebags, while its five-digit analog odometer shows 154 miles (248 km). The Chief is put in motion thanks to an S&S-developed V-twin leviathan, featuring two valves per cylinder and a gigantic displacement of 1,442cc.At about 5,200 rpm, the air-cooled powerplant will go about delivering 75 ponies to a five-speed transmission, which turns the rear 16-inch wheel via a belt-driven setup. On the other hand, ample stopping power is provided by solo brake discs and billet four-piston calipers at both ends. Up north, you will find a set of telescopic forks with chromed tubes, accompanied by a single shock absorber at six o’clock.The limited-edition cruiser will tip the scales at a hefty 650 pounds (295 kilograms) on an empty stomach, and its fuel tank is capable of holding up to 4.7 gallons (18 liters) of fossil syrup. A few months ago, this ‘99 MY rarity was blessed with fresh fluids and a brand-new battery to keep things running smoothly.Right, we’ve covered just about everything there is to know about this bike, so let’s cut to the chase. The Indian Chief is being auctioned off at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, where you may register your bids until Friday, December 3. For now, the top bidder is offering a generous $10,000 to get their hands on this sublime gladiator , so it’s not unreasonable to assume that it might end up changing hands for over fifteen grand!

