Retro-Look Indian Scout Fusion Shows Why 1940s Motorcycles Still Rock

Ever since 2016, bike maker Indian has had its own build-off competition for its network of dealerships. Starting with that year, those talented enough were asked to have their own say on how Indian Scouts should look like, and in 2021, for instance, we’ve had the amazing Project Scout 3K competition, which ended with Thor’s Kermit project taking the win.
Given how the year is ending, and Indian is bound to announce the details of next year’s competition, we thought it would be good to have a look back at how this all started. We’ve already talked a bit about the winner of the inaugural 2016 competition, the Boardtracker, but there were other crazy builds on the winners' list as well.
As some of you might already know, the 2016 Project Scout required dealers to modify the motorcycles by the same name using at least three Indian accessories. Of course, people went above and beyond, and incredible two-wheelers like the Fusion we have here came out the other end.
Put together by a dealer in Lowell, North Carolina, the Fusion managed to get the fan’s favorite title five years ago. The idea behind this project was, according to the people who put it together, to ”blend key essentials of the Indian® Scout® from two decades over 70 years apart.”
More to the point, the brand new Scout was gifted with parts, colors and styling meant to be reminiscent of the bikes Indian made during the war years. Everything from the added hardware to the colors on the body parts had been carefully selected and crafted to go with that idea.
The NC dealer used custom, handcrafted, and imposing fenders slapped front and rear, a matching seat, and an exhaust system that cannot be missed. The three Indian accessories required by the competition were the primary engine badge, the front laced wheel, and the 1920s solo saddle.
As said, the Fusion was a fan favorite back in 2016, and as such its maker ran a very limited run for customers back then. These builds are however no longer available directly from the shop.
