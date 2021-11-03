Indian Motorcycles Get New Colors for the 2022 Model Year, Not Much Else

Like it or not, 2022 is just around the corner, and pretty much everyone on this planet stopped making plans for the current year and is looking ahead to what comes next. The same happens in the motorcycle industry, where the Italians from Ducati kicked off the flood of novelties about a month ago.
On the American front, after it made that peculiar and mostly baseless announcement about the Pan America becoming the best selling adventure touring motorcycle back in August, Harley-Davidson seems to have sunk to the bottom of a pit from where communication is impossible, so it keeps quiet.
Indian, on the other hand, is far more active, and after it kept us on our toes for most of October, is back with an outlook on what to expect in 2022. And the short version of the story is “not much.” At least for now, the lineup of motorcycles remains the same, and so does the engine offering.
So we’ve still got the stars of the pack, the Thunderstroke-powered Springfield, Chieftain and Roadmaster, and the PowerPlus-equipped Challenger, because why change something that clearly works?
Since it couldn’t just march into the new year without offering some new items, Indian announced some of its bagger and touring machines are getting new colors, something called Quartz Gray for the Chieftain Dark Horse, and Indy Red over Black Metallic for the Challenger Dark Horse.
For the Scout range, the bike maker offers the 1,133 engine and also an assortment of new colors, namely Silver Quartz Metallic (Scout), Titanium Metallic (Scout Bobber) and Silver Quartz Smoke (Scout Bobber Twenty).
All Indian motorcycles also benefit from a greater offering in the accessory segment, getting stuff like new luggage collections (rack bag, day bag and touring bag), new rear LED saddlebag lights, or new fairings, among others.
Indian said nothing about price changes for the range of bikes it sells, but you should check that with your local dealer.
