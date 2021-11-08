Army Girl Is an Indian Beauty Lost in a Sea of Harley-Davidsons

Generally speaking, custom motorcycle garages that specialize in Harley-Davidsons or Indians do not mix the two brands together. Sure, they may go off the rails from time to time and try their hands on Ducatis or BMWs, but instances when a shop does both Harleys and Indians are rare.
Japanese custom shop Bad Land is one of those rare creators that do mix them up. With a very large portfolio of customized two-wheelers from Milwaukee, Bad Land is doing Indians as well, and the one we have here is a fine example of such a build lost in a sea of Harleys.
It’s called Army Girl, just like the Ducati Diavel-based build we talked about over the weekend. Unlike that one, which retains a lot of the stock appearance and seems somewhat tamed, today’s treat is truly something special.
The bike, initially a 2012 Indian and completed in 2018, was converted, as is the case with most such projects, to accommodate a 300 mm wide rear tire. Just like the Ducati machine, is wrapped in a shade of purple called candy, offset this time by a black, modified frame.
Bad Land itself contributed the general idea for the contraption, but also things like the front and rear fenders, air cleaner cover, or the swingarm. The purple fuel tank with white stripes is also of Bad Land-make, as is the exhaust slapped onto the engine as the single major modification made to it.
The bike rides on Rick's Motorcycles wheels sized 21-inch front and 18-inch rear and shod in Avon tires, and Performance Machine was responsible for the controls.
Bad Land does not say how much the build cost to put together, but we’re used to that by now. You can have a look at all the details of the project at this link.
It’s called Army Girl, just like the Ducati Diavel-based build we talked about over the weekend. Unlike that one, which retains a lot of the stock appearance and seems somewhat tamed, today’s treat is truly something special.
The bike, initially a 2012 Indian and completed in 2018, was converted, as is the case with most such projects, to accommodate a 300 mm wide rear tire. Just like the Ducati machine, is wrapped in a shade of purple called candy, offset this time by a black, modified frame.
Bad Land itself contributed the general idea for the contraption, but also things like the front and rear fenders, air cleaner cover, or the swingarm. The purple fuel tank with white stripes is also of Bad Land-make, as is the exhaust slapped onto the engine as the single major modification made to it.
The bike rides on Rick's Motorcycles wheels sized 21-inch front and 18-inch rear and shod in Avon tires, and Performance Machine was responsible for the controls.
Bad Land does not say how much the build cost to put together, but we’re used to that by now. You can have a look at all the details of the project at this link.