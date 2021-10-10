Harley-Davidson Kingdom Bows to No One, Looks Ready to Invade Something

3 Harley-Davidson Meg Is Anything But an Extinct Rocker

This weekend, we’ve decided to tour a bit the Japanese motorcycle custom scene, and we’ve chosen builds with the vaguest of geographical references. Yesterday, we had the Nazareth, a 2007 Night Train converted into an extreme Euro-spec low rider. Today, we’re having a look at another FXSTB softail, one titled post-modifications Kingdom. 22 photos



Rocking a modified frame inside which sits the largely unchanged original engine, the bike rides on



We’re not being told if any modifications have been made to the powerplant that animates the Kingdom other than the fact it was fitted with a new exhaust, air cleaner, and oil tank, all of them made in-house by the shop responsible for the conversion.



The covers for the engine, as do others deployed on the motorcycle, come from Ken’s factory, while braking power is ensured by Brembo hardware.



Bad Land is not in the habit of letting people know how much its projects cost to put together, but we can image the amount of changes should cost a number of times over the base bike’s original price.



