1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Like It Didn’t Survive a Kitten Attack, Shiny Engine Inside

1965 was a pretty big year for the Impala nameplate, as it represented not only the moment when the fourth-generation model got to see the daylight, but also the one when this Chevy set a new important record in the United States. 11 photos



Finding a ’65 Impala in mint condition isn’t that hard, but if you want to go the more difficult route, you can always buy a project car and restore it yourselves.



The example we have here is therefore worth checking out if this is your plan too, as the vehicle comes as a project car requiring a full restoration. The



We’re being told the Impala comes with the typical rust, especially because the vehicle has most likely been sitting for a long time, though on the other hand, the floors are said to be in a good condition.



The interior, however, looks like it didn’t survive a kitten attack, and the ripped seats will probably have to be replaced completely.



As for what’s under the hood, this is as mysterious as it gets. The seller has forgotten to share any engine specifics, but judging by the photos, there’s a shiny new unit in the bay, possibly as the owner already started a restoration and rebuilt the engine.



