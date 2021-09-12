Harley-Davidson Meg Is Anything But an Extinct Rocker

During the course of its existence, Harley-Davidson tried a great deal of recipes meant not only to put it ahead of the competition, but also to save it from time to time from going under. The Rocker is one of the recipes tried, one that did not work.
The model was introduced in the lineup of Softail motorcycles in 2008, but it didn’t manage to live past its third year and was pulled. Enough of them have been made though during that time so that some custom shops to consider the Rocker worthy of some kind of reinterpretation.
Over the past few months, we’ve uncovered a bunch of Rockers transformed by talented hands across the world, but it seems we’re not nearly done: enter the Meg, a Japanese-style custom build handled by Bad Land.
Now, this particular shop has real skill when it comes to customizing bikes, and quite the imagination when it comes to naming them. Why the name Meg was chosen for this particular build, we’re not sure, but it sure fits given how this is an extinct machine, rediscovered and turned into a much meaner monster in the modern age.
The first thing that catches the eye is of course the flaming color play on all the motorcycle’s body parts. Now, I personally am not a fan of flames, on anything, but I have to admit these ones don’t look half bad.
Riding on Rick's Motorcycles wheels, sized 19-inch front and 18-inch rear and shod in Metzeler tires, the bike blends the orange and black of the flames with a sizeable quantity of chrome, and even a touch of bronze. Add to that the wealth of Bad Land-made bits, things like the front and rear fenders, fuel tank, or exhaust, and we truly have a unique build on our hands.
Bad Land does not say how much this build, completed in 2018, cost to put together.
